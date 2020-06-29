Headlines

'Like Ghost Rider dispensing justice': CJI Bobde tries out Harley Davidson Limited Edition, Twitter can't keep calm

The photos were posted on social media, and Twitterati did not miss the chance to stop by and drop comments

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 09:31 AM IST

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who quite literally is the head of the highest judicial authority in the country, does not always try out a high-end motorcycle in public view, but when he does, the crowd does go crazy.

In what has emerged as the latest Twitter sensation, CJI Bobde, the head of the Supreme Court of India, was spotted checking out the Harley Davidson 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' model while during a vacation in his hometown in Nagpur.

 

 

Not just this, the chief justice was seen sporting a T-shirt, biker pants, and sports shoes, a remarkably different attire from how his image is usually associated inside courtrooms.

The photos were posted on social media, and Twitterati did not miss the chance to stop by and drop praises for the markedly different look of the head of India's judiciary and his love for motorcycles.

 

 

 

While responding to reporters, the Chief Justice also announced his love for motorcycles. He said that he used to own the Bullet motorcycle, manufactured by the Indian company Royal Enfield. The Royal Enfield Bullet has the longest unchanged production run of any motorcycle having remained continuously in production since 1948.

