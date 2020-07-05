Lightning strikes kill 20 in Bihar, 17 in UP; Nitish, Yogi announce Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

At least 20 people died in five districts of Bihar on Saturday due to lightning strikes, officials informed.

Nine casualties were reported from Bhojpur district, five from Saran, three from Kaimur, two from Patna and one death was reported in Buxar as per the state disaster management department.

State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

He also appealed people to stay indoors and follow the advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department to stay safe.

Meanwhile, at least 17 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to government data, 17 people were killed in four districts - Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Jaunpur and Kaushambi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed concerned District Magistrates to release compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

