Lightning strikes in 24 hours kill 42 in Jharkhand and Bihar

On Tuesday evening heavy torrential rains wreaked havoc in many places across Bihar and Jharkhand. In many districts of Bihar, 30 people were killed and several others were injured.

On the other hand, 12 people were killed in horrific lighting in Jharkhand. The lighting claimed eight lives in Jamui, which included four children and one woman. Five people were severely injured and two cattle were found dead. After Jamui, the worst havoc of lightning broke in Aurangabad.

About 12 districts in Bihar were affected by floods and 104 people have died so far.