Lightning strike in Gurugram kills one, injures three - Video caught on camera

In a shocking development, a man died and three were injured on Friday in a lightning strike in Gurugram. The horrific incident was also captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the society. The incident occurred at Signature Villa Vatika City in Sector-82, Gurugram at around 4.30 p.m. when they were standing under a tree in the park due to rain.

According to the CCTV footage, they were suddenly caught in the midst of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning which left all the men injured.

The four men were identified as Shivdutt, Ram Prasad, Lali and Anil. They were part of the horticulture staff at the residential society. All four were rushed to the hospital with severe burns.

What happened?

In order to avoid the rain, the four horticulture staffers decided to take shelter under a tree. Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck them, and they fell unconscious.

The national capital and neighbouring states on Friday morning received rainfall resulting in lower temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi was 20.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am. The IMD had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and "Thunderstorm with hail" for the day.

The IMD further said that recent radar images of Srinagar, Delhi, Paradip, and Satellite images showing convective clouds over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh.

"Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East and north Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with precipitation very likely over parts of these sub-divisions during next 3-4 hours," it added.