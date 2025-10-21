FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes

Chandigarh company owner gifts 51 SUVs to his employees on Diwali, netizens ask, 'Koi scope hai kya?'

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck

Donald Trump calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war: 'I say they should...'

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in three days

BIG news for Mukesh Ambani on Diwali as Reliance adds Rs 67459 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

Bihar Election 2025: Hemant Soren's JMM drops out of race days after declaring solo contest

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, rituals

Karan Johar turns philanthropist, joins forces with designer Maheka Mirpuri for underprivileged cancer patients, raises Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chandigarh company owner gifts 51 SUVs to his employees on Diwali, netizens ask, 'Koi scope hai kya?'

Diwali 2025: Chandigarh founder gifts 51 SUVs to his employees

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in three days

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in 3 days

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes

The Indian Embassy in the US also extended wishes. "On the occasion of Diwali, wishing everybody, health, happiness and prosperity," the Embassy said. Sergio Gor, Special Envoy, attended Diwali celebrations at India House alongside Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 01:49 AM IST

'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes
Diwali is widely known as the festival of lights.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other world leaders extend Diwali greetings on Monday as India celebrated the festival of light with fervour. US White House extended Diwali greetings, calling the festival "victory of light over darkness."

"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali--the "Festival of Lights," Trump said in a statement. "For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he said. Meanwhile, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, on Monday extended Diwali greetings. In a post on X, he said, "Happy Diwali- celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil."

The Indian Embassy in the US also extended wishes. "On the occasion of Diwali, wishing everybody, health, happiness and prosperity," the Embassy said. Sergio Gor, Special Envoy, attended Diwali celebrations at India House alongside Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Pleasure to host Ambassador and Special Envoy to the President Sergio Gor yesterday at India House for Diwali celebrations before his visit to India."

Meanwhile, US ally Israel also wished India. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday extended Diwali wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. Netanyahu said that India and Israel stood together always. In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office posted, "PM Netanyahu: "Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future"."

The official account of the State of Israel also extended Diwali greetings. "As millions across India light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope. May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts. From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of lights inspire us all to keep faith in a brighter tomorrow. Wishing all our friends in India a blessed and peaceful Diwali," it posted.

The Israel Foreign Ministry also wished India on the occasion of festival of lights. Political Affairs advisor at the Embassy of Israel in Delhi, Sara Yanovsky said, "Wishing you a happy and meaningful Diwali, may the festival of lights bring joy and peace to you and your loved ones." The embassy diplomats also went for decor and diya shopping. "This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love & light, today and everyday!"

Spokesperson of Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir said, "Happy Diwali to all my Indian friends! May this Festival of Lights bring joy and prosperity to you all. Stepped out with my colleague Hadas Bakst to soak in the festive vibes and grab some Diwali decorations for our homes!" Diplomat at Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hadas Bakst said, "Happy Diwali! May the light of the Diya shine on the strong friendship between India and Israel. Wishing you peace and prosperity!" Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar conveyed his greetings through a video.

"Wishing all my Indian friends a joyful Diwali! May this special occasion illuminate your lives with good health and happiness. At this time, we also rejoice in the return of hostages and their heartfelt reunions with loved ones," he said. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also extended greetings on Diwali. UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, on Monday conveyed his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali and noted that the festival of lights has been part of his journey in India from the very start. The UAE envoy also shared visuals from the embassy's celebrations.

In a post on X, he said, "Diwali has been part of my journey in India from the very start, and as I celebrate my fourth one here, its warmth feels more special than ever. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity." "Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness -- of good over evil. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights," he said in a post on X. UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, on Monday conveyed his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali and noted that the festival of lights has been part of his journey in India from the very start. The UAE envoy also shared visuals from the embassy's celebrations.

In a post on X, he said, "Diwali has been part of my journey in India from the very start, and as I celebrate my fourth one here, its warmth feels more special than ever. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity." People across India are celebrating Diwali, a five-day festival that started on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karan Johar turns philanthropist, joins forces with designer Maheka Mirpuri for underprivileged cancer patients, raises Rs...
Karan Johar turns philanthropist, joins forces with Maheka Mirpuri for...
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Highlights: India lose 1st ODI under Shubman Gill's captaincy, Australia win by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Highlights: Australia by India by 7 wickets
Bihar Election 2025: Hemant Soren's JMM drops out of race days after declaring solo contest
Bihar Election 2025: Hemant Soren's JMM party drops out of race
Air China flight makes emergency landing after passenger’s bag catches fire
Air China flight makes emergency landing after passenger’s bag catches fire
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in three days
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in 3 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE