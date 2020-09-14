Light rains likely in North-East Delhi, parts of UP today: IMD

In its weather bulletin issued on Sunday, IMD predicted light rains over isolated places in North-East Delhi on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains over isolated places in North-East Delhi on Monday.

"Light to moderate rain likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Deoband. Light rain would occur over isolated places of North-East Delhi (Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Burari) during the next two hours," IMD said.

The weather agency also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely to occur on Monday at isolated places over Telangana, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northwest & East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive heavy showers.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh.