Light rains in Delhi, UP, Haryana to bring slight relief from heatwave: IMD

In a piece of good news for the people living in north India facing severe heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains over a few places including West Delhi, parts of Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the weather agency, a few places of West Delhi, Rohtak, Kosli, Hodal, Palwal, Manesar, Rewari, Sohana, Nuh, Bhiwadi, Etah, Moradabad, Amroha are likely to receive showers during the next two hours.

On the other hand, IMD Lucknow has forecasted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and rains to occur on Thursday at around 10:30 am at places over Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur districts and adjoining areas.

A bulletin from the IMD said that under the influence of a Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorm from May 28 to May 30, with maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from May 28 onwards. There will be a substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from May 29, it added.

On Wednesday, Mercury in Delhi crossed 47 degrees Celsius-mark in Palam area for the second day in a row despite coming down slightly from Tuesday's maximum recorded temperature.

A maximum temperature of 47.2â„ƒ was recorded at Palam, slightly less than Tuesday's 47.6 degrees. The Safdarjung Observatory on the other hand, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 45.9 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave has been sweeping across parts of north India, including the national capital, for the past few days.