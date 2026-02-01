80 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in multiple attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Army
Light rain in Delhi-NCR brings chill, air quality remains 'very poor' at 324, IMD issues yellow alert; Check full forecast here
Union Budget 2026: Will Indian stock market be open or closed on February 1?
Gold, silver prices today, February 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai home, investigation underway
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan movie goes past War 2; earns over Rs 250 crore
'Trashy ruminations': India issues statement after PM Modi mentioned in latest Epstein files
Bill Gates finally breaks silence on fresh allegations in Epstein Files
Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?
INDIA
The IMD attributed the rainfall to another western disturbance affecting north-west India. Delhi has already experienced several such systems this month.
Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a rainy Sunday morning, with parts of the city experiencing heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow alert" for the national capital, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and dense fog. According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is expected to stay near 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius.
The average air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was recorded to be 324, which falls in the 'very poor' category, at 6 am. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI in the national capital stood at 315.
The IMD attributed the rainfall to another western disturbance affecting north-west India. Delhi has already experienced several such systems this month. As reported earlier, the city's January rainfall has reached 25.4 mm so far, around 38% higher than the long-period average of 18.4 mm for the month.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, one degree below the seasonal average and lower than Friday's minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsius. However, IMD expects night temperatures to rise on Sunday due to continuous cloud cover, which is likely to trap heat overnight. "The minimum temperature is expected to be around 10-12°C on Sunday and 11-13°C on Monday. It is likely to fall again to around 7-9°C by Thursday," said an IMD official.
The city is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall on February 1. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during the morning hours. Very light to light rain may continue through the forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 11 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to remain high.
From February 2, weather conditions are expected to stabilise. Moderate fog is likely during the morning hours on both February 2 and February 3. No weather warning has been issued for these days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may range between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to gradually decline.
Between February 4 and February 6, moderate fog is likely to persist during morning hours. Day temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures may fall further, dropping to between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius by February 6. No warnings have been issued for this period.