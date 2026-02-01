Light rain in Delhi-NCR brings chill, air quality remains 'very poor' at 324, IMD issues yellow alert; Check full forecast here

The IMD attributed the rainfall to another western disturbance affecting north-west India. Delhi has already experienced several such systems this month.

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a rainy Sunday morning, with parts of the city experiencing heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow alert" for the national capital, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and dense fog. According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is expected to stay near 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius.

AQI remain in 'very poor' category

The average air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was recorded to be 324, which falls in the 'very poor' category, at 6 am. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI in the national capital stood at 315.

Western disturbance brings rain

The IMD attributed the rainfall to another western disturbance affecting north-west India. Delhi has already experienced several such systems this month. As reported earlier, the city's January rainfall has reached 25.4 mm so far, around 38% higher than the long-period average of 18.4 mm for the month.

Night temperatures see sharp swings

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, one degree below the seasonal average and lower than Friday's minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsius. However, IMD expects night temperatures to rise on Sunday due to continuous cloud cover, which is likely to trap heat overnight. "The minimum temperature is expected to be around 10-12°C on Sunday and 11-13°C on Monday. It is likely to fall again to around 7-9°C by Thursday," said an IMD official.

Delhi Weather Forecast: February 1

The city is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall on February 1. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during the morning hours. Very light to light rain may continue through the forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 11 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to remain high.

IMD prediction

From February 2, weather conditions are expected to stabilise. Moderate fog is likely during the morning hours on both February 2 and February 3. No weather warning has been issued for these days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may range between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to gradually decline.

Between February 4 and February 6, moderate fog is likely to persist during morning hours. Day temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures may fall further, dropping to between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius by February 6. No warnings have been issued for this period.