Light rain, cloudy sky today in Delhi: IMD

According to the weather forecaster, a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius will be witnessed today in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and a "generally cloudy sky" in New Delhi on Sunday.

During the week starting Monday, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely till Wednesday, while on Thursday (August 8), the national capital will witness rain or thundershowers.

On Friday (August 9), skies will be generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm, the IMD said.

Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall on Saturday, bringing respite to locals from the sultry weather and humidity.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam are already reeling under heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging and landslides.