India

'Light diyas and celebrate, but don't..." PM Modi urges devotees ahead of Ram Mandir inagrautaion

PM Modi was addressing a public rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in a festooned, festive Ayodhya on December 30 to unveil a ‘new look old’ city with an airport, a revamped train station and projects worth ₹15,700 crore ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple next month, his day an artful blend of heritage, culture and development.

The flower-bedecked temple town, associated with the Ramayana for centuries and at the centrestage of modern day politics since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, was the cynosure of attention as Modi said the strength of ‘vikas’ (development) and ‘virasat’ (heritage) would take India forward.

“The whole world is waiting for the historic moment of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22,” Mr. Modi said at a rally here while appealing to people to not come on the day itself.

Stressing that the business of people from across the country and the world coming to Ayodhya had started and would go on till eternity, the Prime Minister also appealed for a resolve to make town the cleanest in the country.

Mr. Modi said while people are eager to come to Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram temple consecration ceremony, it is not possible for everyone to reach the holy city on the day and they should visit later on according to their convenience.

Mr. Modi was addressing a public rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects.

“It is my ‘karbaddh prarthana’ (prayer with folded hands) because everyone wishes that they (people) themselves come to Ayodhya to witness the event on January 22. But you also know that it is not possible for everyone to come,” he said.

“It is very difficult for everyone to reach Ayodhya (on that day). Therefore, it is requested with folded hands to the devotees of (Lord) Ram across the country, and especially the devotees of (Lord) Ram from Uttar Pradesh, that after the programme is over with full rituals on January 22, they can come to Ayodhya after January 23 as per their convenience. Do not make up your mind to come to Ayodhya on January 22,” Mr. Modi said. He also said it was not possible for all to reach the city due to security reasons.

“We devotees cannot do anything to cause trouble to Prabhu Ram Ji. Prabhu Shri Ram ji is coming, so let us also wait for a few days. If you have waited for 550 years, then wait for a few more days. Therefore, from the point of view of security and arrangement, it is my repeated request to you all.” He said once the temple is open, people can have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram as per their time and convenience.

“You can have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram for centuries in Ayodhya’s ‘navya’ (new), ‘bhavya’ (grand) and ‘divya’ (divine) temple,” he said.

“I am praying to the 140 crore countrymen from this sacred land of Ayodhya, I am praying from the city of Lord Ram that on January 22, when Lord Ram is seated in Ayodhya, you should also pray in your homes. Light Shri Ram Jyoti and celebrate Deepawali. That evening should be celebrated all over India.”

