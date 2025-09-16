Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here

The Uttar Pradesh government's directive comes a month after the SC ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi and neighbouring cities be rounded up and kept in shelter homes. After the top court order sparked massive uproar, a larger bench heard the case and modified the earlier order. Read more here.

In an order that has raised eyebrows, the government of Uttar Pradesh has threatened major action on stray dogs for biting humans. The state government said that dogs that bite a person without provocation once will be kept at an animal centre for 10 days. Those who repeat the act will be detained for the rest of their life. The only way for the dogs to be free would be if someone agrees to adopt them and submits an affidavit declaring they would never be released on the streets again.

What does the UP govt order say?

The UP government order has been issued by Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat to all rural and urban civic bodies in the state. The order states that if any person takes an anti-rabies vaccine after getting bitten by a stray dog, the incident will be probed and the dog will be moved to the nearest animal centre. "Once there, the stray dog will be sterilised if the procedure has not already been done. It will be kept under observation for 10 days and its behaviour will be noted. Before being released, the dog will be microchipped, which will have all its details and also enable us to trace its location," said Dr. Bijay Amrit Raj, Veterinary Officer at the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Then, if a second biting incident happens without provocation, the dog will spend their life at the centre.

How would the govt judge provocation?

Asked about how they would determine whether there was a provocation, Dr. Raj said a committee will be formed for that. "A committee of three people will be set up, consisting of a veterinary doctor from the area, someone who has experience with animals and understands their behaviour, and someone from the municipal corporation. They will verify that the attack was unprovoked - if the animal bites after someone throws a stone, that will not be considered an unprovoked attack," he reportedly said.

Have there been other similar orders recently?

The Uttar Pradesh government's directive comes a month after the Supreme Court ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi and neighbouring cities be rounded up and kept in shelter homes. After the top court order sparked massive uproar, a larger bench heard the case and modified the earlier order. It said that all canines should be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back in their original locations, except for those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.