Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here

What may transpire between Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif when they meet on UNGA sidelines? Asim Munir also to be present

Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups

Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...

PCB to face huge financial loss of over Rs..., if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup 2025

Here's how PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday tomorrow

PM Modi fitness secrets at 75 revealed: Vegetarian lifestyle, simple diet, yoga routine, more

Pink completes 9 years: 9 life lessons from Taapsee Pannu’s character that still inspire people

Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in; get direct LINK here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'

Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India

Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here

Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt's order on canine bites, know details

What may transpire between Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif when they meet on UNGA sidelines? Asim Munir also to be present

What may transpire between Trump and Sharif when they meet on UNGA sideline?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here

The Uttar Pradesh government's directive comes a month after the SC ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi and neighbouring cities be rounded up and kept in shelter homes. After the top court order sparked massive uproar, a larger bench heard the case and modified the earlier order. Read more here.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 07:43 PM IST

Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here
The UP government order has been issued by Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat to all rural and urban civic bodies.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an order that has raised eyebrows, the government of Uttar Pradesh has threatened major action on stray dogs for biting humans. The state government said that dogs that bite a person without provocation once will be kept at an animal centre for 10 days. Those who repeat the act will be detained for the rest of their life. The only way for the dogs to be free would be if someone agrees to adopt them and submits an affidavit declaring they would never be released on the streets again.

What does the UP govt order say?

The UP government order has been issued by Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat to all rural and urban civic bodies in the state. The order states that if any person takes an anti-rabies vaccine after getting bitten by a stray dog, the incident will be probed and the dog will be moved to the nearest animal centre. "Once there, the stray dog will be sterilised if the procedure has not already been done. It will be kept under observation for 10 days and its behaviour will be noted. Before being released, the dog will be microchipped, which will have all its details and also enable us to trace its location," said Dr. Bijay Amrit Raj, Veterinary Officer at the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Then, if a second biting incident happens without provocation, the dog will spend their life at the centre.

How would the govt judge provocation?

Asked about how they would determine whether there was a provocation, Dr. Raj said a committee will be formed for that. "A committee of three people will be set up, consisting of a veterinary doctor from the area, someone who has experience with animals and understands their behaviour, and someone from the municipal corporation. They will verify that the attack was unprovoked - if the animal bites after someone throws a stone, that will not be considered an unprovoked attack," he reportedly said.

Have there been other similar orders recently?

The Uttar Pradesh government's directive comes a month after the Supreme Court ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi and neighbouring cities be rounded up and kept in shelter homes. After the top court order sparked massive uproar, a larger bench heard the case and modified the earlier order. It said that all canines should be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back in their original locations, except for those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US secretary's fresh salvo at India amid trade war: 'Why wouldn't they buy...?'
US secretary's fresh salvo at India amid trade war: 'Why wouldn't they buy...?'
Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 238, got admission in IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job, became OTT star, he is...
Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 238, got admission in IIT Delhi
Bihar elections 2025: Expelled by RJD's Lalu Yadav, son Tej Pratap Yadav floats new party, gets election symbol, announces fresh alliance with...
Bihar elections 2025: Expelled by RJD's Lalu Yadav, son Tej Pratap Yadav...
TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'
TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Ji
Charlie Kirk killing: Suspect Tyler Robinson 'deeply indoctrinated with....', says Utah governor
Charlie Kirk killing: Suspect Tyler Robinson 'deeply indoctrinated with....'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE