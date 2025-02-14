Describing the incident as “heart-wrenching,” Adani, 62, wrote on X, “Life is greater than any exam - this is something parents must understand, and also teach their children.”

Gautam Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Group, on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of an 18-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh.

The girl died by suicide on Wednesday after failing to clear the JEE exam.

Describing the incident as “heart-wrenching,” Adani, 62, wrote on X, “Life is greater than any exam - this is something parents must understand, and also teach their children.”

Adani added that he himself was “average” in studies and faced several failures in both academics and life. “But every time, life showed me a new path.”

“My only request to all of you is - never consider failure as the final destination. Because life always gives a second chance…!” Adani concluded.

अपेक्षाओं के बोझ तले दबकर एक होनहार बेटी का यूं चले जाना हृदयविदारक है।



जीवन किसी भी परीक्षा से बड़ा होता है- यह बात अभिभावकों को खुद भी समझनी होगी और बच्चों को भी समझानी होगी।



मैं पढ़ाई में बहुत सामान्य था। पढ़ाई एवं जीवन में कई बार असफल भी हुआ, लेकिन हर बार जिंदगी ने नया… https://t.co/3s1WnINLcb — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 13, 2025

Aditi Mishra, the student, hanged herself to death at her hostel after the JEE exam results were declared. The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE is an exam conducted for admissions to top engineering colleges across India including the IITs and NITs.

Police recovered a suicide note that read, “Sorry mummy papa, forgive me...I could not do it...I could not fulfill your dreams.”



Disclaimer: This article contains descriptions of self-harm.