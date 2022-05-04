How can policyholders apply for LIC IPO? Details on eligibility, mandatory documents, WhatsApp number

LIC IPO: The company said policyholders apply electronically or through the physical bid-cum-application form

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday opened India's largest initial public offering ever, the LIC IPO. By bringing the IPO, the Centre aims to raise Rs 21,000 crore by divesting 3.5 percent stake. The price of LIC IPO, to begin with, is Rs 902-949 crore. The LIC IPO will be listed on May 17. The country's biggest insurance company has announced a discount of Rs 60 per equity share for eligible policyholders. On Tuesday, LIC texted its over 30 crore policy holders informing about the rules, eligibility and contact information related to the IPO.

Eligible LIC policyholders

The company said up to 22,137,492 equity shares, constituting up to 0.35% of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the corporation, have been reserved for eligible policyholders. LIC define eligible policyholders as those having one or more policies of the corporation as on the date of the draft red herring prospectus dated February 13, 2022 (“DRHP”) filed by the corporation and bid/offer opening date i.e. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and are residents of India. Non-individual policyholders and people not eligible under applicable laws, rules, regulations and non-individual policyholders.

The company also said that PAN details must be updated by the policyholders.

"Please note that a policyholder of the Corporation was required to ensure that his/her PAN details are updated in the policy records of the Corporation and a policyholder who did not update his/her PAN details with the Corporation before expiry of two weeks from the date of the filing of the DRHP with SEBI (i.e., by February 28, 2022) was not considered as an Eligible Policyholder for the purposes of the offer," it said.

Price and discount

LIC said in the communique that the price band has been fixed at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. The minimum bid lot is 15 shares. After that, shares can be bought in multiples of 15.

How to apply for LIC IPO

The company said policyholders apply electronically or through the physical bid-cum-application form. "Copies of the Bid cum Application Form (other than for Anchor Investors) will be available with the Designated Intermediaries at the relevant Bidding Centres, and at the Central Office of the Corporation," the document read.

Electronic copy of the bid-cum-application can be downloaded on the websites of NSE (www.nseindia.com) and BSE (www.bseindia.com) at least one day prior to the opening day.

For any queries in relation to opening of demat account, status of allotment and unblocking of funds in the offer, policyholders can contact using any of the following communication channels:

WhatsApp: 9100094099

Toll Number: 1-800-309-4001

Status of allotment: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus

Opening of Demat Account: https://ipo.kfintech.com

Correspondence e-mail: lic.ipo@kfintech.com