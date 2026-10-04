LGBTQ activist Mad Sandhu killed in Punjab, 'killer' claims influencer 'spoilt' state

Social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar after two unidentified men opened fire at him near Loharka Road. Know more about then incident and the latest development in the case.

Popular social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday evening, near Loharka Road. Sandhu sustained two gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police have launched an investigation and gathered some leads regarding two unidentified men who opened fire at him. As per the police, two to three rounds were fired at close range before they fled from the spot.

Police probe shooting, search for attackers

After recording statements from his family, police have registered an FIR and initiated the preliminary investigation in the case. Man Sandhu, whose real name is Madhusudan Sandhu, was reportedly at a car wash when two men came on a motorcycle and opened fire at him and fled immediately.

Sandhu sustained multiple bullet injuries and a purported video from the spot has also surfaced online.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab | Visuals from the spot where social media influencer, Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants https://t.co/kwIclwhP31 pic.twitter.com/2JkC4mcPYS — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026

Though police are investigating the case, a Facebook post by an account named Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the killing, alleging that Sandhu had 'spoilt Punjab' through his lifestyle and content on social media.

Who was Mad Sandhu?

As per his Instagram bio, Mad Sandhu was a makeup artist and social media influencer who was quite active on the platform. He had around 2.28 lakh followers on Instagram and regularly kept posting videos and pictures of himself on the platform. According to one such post, he recently celebrated his birthday and shared a video of cake cutting with his friends and wrote, ''Another year older, wiser, stronger and more grateful. Thank you, life, for every lesson, every blessing and every beautiful moment. Happy Birthday to me.''

What police said about Mad Sandhu killing

After the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Punjab Prabhjot Singh Virk said, "A social media influencer, Mad Sandhu, was shot twice on Loharka Road and died on the spot. The investigation is currently in its initial stages. We have leads and will solve the case very soon; that is all we can say right now...We have recorded their (family) statements, registered an FIR, and initiated the investigation.''

#WATCH | Punjab | Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigation for the Amritsar Commissionerate, Prabhjot Singh Virk says, "A social media influencer, Mad Sandhu, was shot twice on Loharka Road and died on the spot. The investigation is currently in its initial stages. We… pic.twitter.com/hDKunNFJMr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026

Political reaction to Mad Sandhu’s killing

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Congress Working President Raj Kumar Verka said, "Mad Sandhu was shot dead today by unidentified assailants. What is shocking is that the government remains asleep; law and order has completely collapsed. There is an atmosphere of fear in Punjab—people are living under its shadow. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann’s government puts up massive hoardings proclaiming a 'magnificent government' and an 'honest government'! In reality, this is a dishonest government. Yet, it is astonishing that neither Arvind Kejriwal nor Bhagwant Mann said a word about this.''