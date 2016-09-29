'Levels of tolerance' had been crossed: Defence experts hail Modi govt after surgical strike

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeIndia

India

'Levels of tolerance' had been crossed: Defence experts hail Modi govt after surgical strike

Top experts termed the 'surgical strikes' on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK as an "operational necessity" and said those were necessitated as the "levels of tolerance" were crossed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 05:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Top defence experts termed the 'surgical strikes' on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK as an "operational necessity" and said those were necessitated as the "levels of tolerance" were crossed.
Former top guns of the military lauded the bravery and calibrated approach of the Indian security forces as also the government for allowing the military to carry out the task and said "a long pending debt has been paid back today".

They justified the strikes, saying the forces had entered into Indian territory occupied by Pakistan. "I am very pleased that the government is letting the Army do what it needs to do. Let Pakistani military know that this is what we have done and we will continue to do it (if) they do not behave themselves. We need a big heart for doing this.
"We have to congratulate the intelligence sources for providing accurate information on whereabouts of militants. We need to compliment the government for giving a free hand to the military. So, obviously, government had given a clean action chit to the military who launched a surgical strike with good dividend," former DG Infantry Lt Gen S Prasad said.

Noting that the forces adopted a "very calibrated approach" in their strikes, he said this is how the Indian government should react by leaving the military to do the job.
Former RAW chief C D Sahay said the strikes had to happen and were "inescapable", contending these should not be related to the Pathankot or Uri attacks as there has been a long history of trans-border infiltration.
He lauded India for dealing with such matters with a mature approach while maintaining calm.


"The red lines have (been) crossed. The levels of tolerance have (been) crossed and this had to happen. I would congratulate them, but I would still urge (India) not to go gung-ho about it. It was an operational necessity. It was a security necessity. It had to be done. I would urge everyone to move on from here and not escalate (tensions) further," he said.
India carried out 'surgical strikes' on terror launch pads across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir last night, inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists and those harbouring them.
The announcement of the sudden action by the army was made today by DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, 11 days after a terror strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir which left 18 soldiers dead.
After the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the attackers will not go "unpunished" and that the sacrifice of 18 jawans will not go in vain.  
PTIMaj Gen G D Bakshi, who was involved in counter-terrorist

Maj Gen G D Bakshi, who was involved in counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir and has been a former DGMO, said it is a "long-pending debt" that has been paid back by the special forces in a precise operation. He said the forces kept these people under surveillance over the last week and identified and destroyed five launch pads used by terrorists for infiltration into the Indian side.
"It is a long pending debt that has been paid back today. 

They were kept under surveillance and when these launch pads were filled with terrorists for a crossover, our special forces were inserted very neatly, precisely and created mayhem there. They destroyed those camps and launch pads, causing substantial casualties," Bakshi said.

Air Marshal P S Ahluwalia, former C-in-C of Western Command said India first carried out a diplomatic offensive, then economic and finally the military one "to show that we have the tactical strength at least in carrying out these kinds of surgical military operations".

He said Pakistan would be in "denial mode" as it will not accept the 'surgical strikes' and will keep calling it artillery fire and infiltration, but called for more vigilance as Islamabad will retaliate.
"I'm sure we are prepared," Ahluwalia said, adding "there is no doubt that neither Pakistan nor India wants to escalate this and carry out a war".

Former Air Marshal P K Barbora congratulated the forces for carrying out the operation at an "appropriate time" and without rushing it through. He said there is cooperation and tie-up between the Army, Navy and Air Force so that we are prepared in case Pakistan wants to escalate the situation. "We are quite ready. Now it is upto them. Plans exist to cater to any kind of escalation," he said.
Former Navy official Commodore G J Singh justified the strike, saying Indian forces entered into Indian territory occupied by Pakistan and said the neighbouring country understands only such military pressure.

"We have entered in our integral part of India. PoK is part of India. If we have gone in there, it is a step in the right direction," he said.
Hitting out at Pakistan, Singh said, "The essence of Pakistan is altogether different. They don't any longer understand as their mindset is different. The only language they understand is when we apply military pressure." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian university students got packages of up to Rs 85 lakh, its not IIT, IIM, NIT

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE