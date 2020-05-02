Letter war: Mamata replies to governor Dhankar, says desist from efforts to usurp powers

In the letter war between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the latter has replied to the former's letter that asked her to regret comments that 'political parties are vultures waiting for dead bodies’ and ‘journalists must behave’.

Replying to the governor's letter, Banerjee accused the governor of preaching and sermonising constitutional norms without practising it and said that he may not agree with her policies but he has no other power than bringing it to her notice, as long as the government commands the confidence of the legislature.

"Such words and such communications of such content, tenor and tone from a Governor to an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. Your words against me and my ministers and officers can be described as vituperative, intemperate, intimidating and abusive," Mamata said in her 13-page reply to Governor Dhankhar.

Banerjee also asked him not to use official communications and logos on social media.

"I beseech you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers, especially at the time of crisis.... You should desist from using official communications/logos for your continuous tweets on social media," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, the governor had issued an official statement on lockdown extension 3.0 in which he asked people to respect the COVID-19 warriors instead of confronting them.

He also urged all senior police and administrative officers to be fair in their duties and avoid any political affiliation or stance.