‘Let us convene a special session’: Amit Shah throws challenge at Rahul Gandhi over SIR row

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned public proceeding against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged LOP Rahul Gandhi to debate on the SIR row in a special session of Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to debate on the voter list issue in a special session of Parliament. For those unversed, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is set to stage a 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

While speaking at the Uttar Pradesh BJP state executive committee meeting in Lucknow, the Union Home Minister said, ''I challenge you both right here and now: the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this in Parliament. We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament. But they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus.''

Amit Shah also listed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s wins in states like West Bengal, Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Puducherry, Haryana and Maharashtra and accused the opposition parties of questioning the election process instead of accepting its defeat.

''After the events in Bengal, they have realised that they simply cannot win elections. Instead of accepting defeat, they began accusing the umpire of cheating, claiming that votes were stolen. Naturally, when a team loses a match or a game, they should sit down and practice more—that is what is expected, isn't it? But 'Rahul Baba' is cut from a different cloth. The same goes for Akhilesh and others in the 'INDIA' alliance who are with him. Instead of accepting defeat, they began accusing the umpire of cheating, claiming that votes were stolen,'' the Union Home Minister added.

#WATCH | Lucknow | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...'Rahul Baba,' I challenge both you and Akhilesh Yadav right here and now: the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this (CEC-SIR row) in Parliament. We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament—but they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus" In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after securing the highest number of seats. In Maharashtra, the NDA formed the government with the largest share of seats. In Bihar, for the first time, a Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party took office. In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after three decades. In Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government once again. In Assam, we achieved a hat-trick by winning 100 seats, and in Bengal, we completely wiped out Mamata Didi. After the events in Bengal, they have realised that they simply cannot win elections. Naturally, when a team loses a match or a game, they should sit down and practice more—that is what is expected, isn't it? But 'Rahul Baba' is cut from a different cloth. The same goes for Akhilesh and others in the 'INDIA' alliance who are with him. Instead of accepting defeat, they began accusing the umpire of cheating, claiming that votes were stolen. 'Rahul Baba,' I challenge both you and Akhilesh Yadav right here and now: the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this in Parliament. We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament—but they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus" October 30, 2026

Congress plans public event against the CEC

The Congress party-led INDIA bloc has planned a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1 against alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. The proposed rally has attracted objections from Delhi's traders' associations, who fear that such a gathering could disrupt business during the ongoing festive season.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had also written to Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, requesting them to postpone the rally.