J-K: Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian during search operation by police

Three terrorists killed in J-K | Photo: PTI

In an encounter that broke in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed today, said police. As per a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area.

The terrorists were given repeated opportunities to surrender once their presence was confirmed. The terrorists fired indiscriminately on joint search forces.

As per reports, the bodies of the killed terrorists, identified as Amir Hussain Ganie son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Check Cholan Shopian, Rayees Ahmed Mir son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Kapran Shopian, and Haseeb Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yousuf Dar resident of Khudwani Kulgam, were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

(With inputs from PTI)

