LeT terrorists spill Pakistan plot in Kashmir

In a massive breakthrough in the fight against terror, Indian security agencies arrested two terrorists — both Pakistani nationals — in Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent interrogations revealed that Islamabad is desperately trying to use underhand means to spread violence in the newly-formed Union Territory. Security agencies are still questioning the two terrorists.

The two arrested terrorists — Khalil Ahmad and Nazim Khokar — have spilled the beans on Pakistan's intent to spread discord and said that the country's Army gave them training and eventually instructed them to infiltrate into J&K and target Indian security forces.

The report accessed by DNA reveals that both Ahmad and Khokar were sent to Lashkar-e-Toiba camps in Khacharaban and Kotli of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, where they have been receiving training on how to use weapons. Subsequently, Pakistan recruited a group of seven LeT terrorists — including three Afghans — and sent them to Kashmir. It has been revealed that they were told to target Indian forces.

While 36-year-old Ahmed is a resident of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Khokar, 25, hails from Quetta.

According to the investigating agencies, both the terrorists were sent to recce the target of the attack, when they were caught by the security forces in Gulmarg.

Following their arrest, they claimed that the responsibility of infiltrating Kashmir from the Line of Control was given to three posts of Pakistan Army — namely Johli, Bargi and New Bathla.

They have also revealed that more than 50 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir and that there was communication trouble since the terrorists of Afghan origin did not know how to speak Urdu. Subsequently, Pakistan Army also arranged for a guide, Noor, to help them infiltrate into Indian territories.

