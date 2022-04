LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, a police spokesman said.

As the search team proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, he said. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said. He identified the slain ultra as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Tak Mohalla Shopian. Sheikh was affiliated with the LeT.

“According to police records, the killed terrorist was...Part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a magazine and five rounds, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

