LeT terrorist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward arrested in JK's Doda

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was arrested in a joint operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, police said.

Jamal-ud-din Gujjar, alias Abu Bakar, was arrested from Phagsoo forest in Thathri area in a joint operation of the police and the 26 Rashtriya Rifles following reliable information on the movement of militants, an official spokesman said.

Jammu & Kashmir: In a joint operation, District Police Doda and Indian Army's 26 Rashtriya Rifles caught a terrorist in forest area in Thatri, today. pic.twitter.com/ZD0zzfyIJo — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

An AK-47 rifle and a magazine were recovered from Gujjar, who was operating in Kishtwar for the last one year, he said.

Gujjar's arrest is a major breakthrough in view of the recent targeted killings in the district, the official said.