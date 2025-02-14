Pandit Dhirendra Shashtri, aka Bageshwar Dham Baba, has joined the debate over comedian Samay Raina's show - India's Got Latent- and the fresh controversy around it.

Pandit Dhirendra Shashtri, aka Bageshwar Dham Baba, has joined the debate over comedian Samay Raina's show - India's Got Latent- and the fresh controversy around it.

A massive row was triggered after YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia posed an "obscene" question to a contestant - "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life—or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

Soon after the video was shared online, netizens brutally slammed Allahbadia and the other panelists including - Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani.

Meanwhile, Bageshwar Baba also weighed in the controversy, emphasising that "people who denigrate the Sanatani values should not be forgiven".

"Those who are mocking our Sanatani culture are traitors to our nation. The government should take strict action on these people", he said, as quoted by Times of India.

Baba further said that the remarks made by Allahbadia were extremely objectionable. "Let’s wait and watch. We should wait and see the truth about the person and only after that, we should make our opinion. The remarks made by Allahbadia, Rania, and others were extremely condemnable. It is very difficult to even mention the objectionable comments. Such people should be taught a lesson, they should not be forgiven but cleared from the heart and mind", he continued.

Ranveer Allahbadia, however, issued a public apology, stressing that his remarks were "inappropriate". His apology did not sit well with the audiences, who felt that it was a "little too late".

Earlier today, the YouTuber approached the Supreme Court, seeking to club together the FIRs registered against him in different states. He also sought an anticipatory bail, fearing his arrest by the Assam police, which has already issued summons to him and his fellow judges.