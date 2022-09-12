Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Let’s hope some of them can read’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra praises Kunal Kamra for ‘dare letter’ to VHP

TMC leader Mahua Moitra took a stand for comedian Kunal Kamra on social media, praising him for posting a letter slamming the VHP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

‘Let’s hope some of them can read’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra praises Kunal Kamra for ‘dare letter’ to VHP
Comedian Kunal Kamra (File photo)

After the cancellation of his show in Gurugram last week, comedian Kunal Kamra posted a scathing letter on social media, slamming the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Now, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra backed Kamra in his “daring letter” to VHP.

Praising his sharp rebuttal against the Hindu group, Mahua Moitra reposted the letter written by Kuna Kamra on social media along with the caption, “Good one. Let’s hope at least some of them can read.”

This comes shortly after Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurugram was cancelled by the club he was supposed to perform in due to security issues after he got threats from Hindu outfits such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal.

 

 

In their threats, the VHP had written that some of the jokes by Kunal Kamra were “insulting Hindu deities” that were hurting the “sentiments of Hindus”. After the cancellation of his show, Kamra wrote a scathing letter against the Hindu outfit.

In the letter slamming the VHP, Kamra wrote, “Respected Hindu Parishad, I have not used the prefix Hindu with your name because I don’t think that the Hindus of the world have made you a representative of their faith.”

“You threatened the club owner and got my show in Gurgaon cancelled. How can I blame him? He has to run a business, how will he deal with goons? Neither will he go to the police. Even if he goes to the police, the police will come to you and place a request. The whole system is yours. But when have I disrespected Hindu culture as you accuse me of doing?” he added.

Daring the Hindu outfit, the comedian further wrote, “If there is any clip or show, please show it to me as well. I only do satires on the government. If you are the government’s pet, you can be offended. How did Hindus come into this? I usually don’t think I need to give a test regarding my relationship with god. But I will still give a test and test you as well.”

READ | Sonali Phogat death: Goa government hands over probe to CBI, Pramod Sawant says 'on people and daughter's demand'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.