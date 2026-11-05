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Responding to challenge to PM Modi, Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to debate inside Parliament, this is what he said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi to bring his allegations against the government to Parliament for an open debate, accusing the Congress leader of disrupting proceedings and taking political battles to the streets.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Responding to challenge to PM Modi, Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to debate inside Parliament, this is what he said
Shah claimed that Gandhi would struggle to respond to the government's arguments and would eventually walk away from the discussion. (Credit: Twitter)
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    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to debate him in Parliament, saying the Leader of Opposition should raise his allegations inside the House instead of holding protests outside.

    Addressing a rally in Karnal, Haryana, Shah claimed that Gandhi would struggle to respond to the government's arguments and would eventually walk away from the discussion.

    "If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion—if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic—then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let’s face each other head-on! But you won’t be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away," Shah said.

    Home Minister accuses Congress of disrupting Parliament

    Shah accused the Congress of repeatedly interrupting parliamentary proceedings and using boycotts as a political tool. He alleged that Gandhi was avoiding meaningful discussions in the House while encouraging protests on the streets to "spread chaos".

    Explaining the reason behind the BJP's rally, Shah said Narendra Modi had been elected Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, but the Congress continued to face electoral defeats under Gandhi's leadership.

    "I want to explain why we are compelled to hold this rally. For the third consecutive time, the people of this country have elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. Following this, the Congress party—under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi—has faced repeated defeats," he said.

    BJP warns it will counter Congress protests

    Shah also warned the Congress that the BJP would respond wherever the Opposition chose to take its political campaign.

    "The Bharatiya Janata Party will respond to you everywhere—in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, in our fields, and on the roads. And if you insist on gathering crowds, the workers of the BJP will be there to give you a fitting reply," he added.

    Shah's remarks follow Rahul Gandhi's challenge to PM Modi

    The Home Minister's comments came a day after Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate. Gandhi had claimed that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a "deshdrohi" (traitor). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also asked Modi to respond to allegations of vote theft.

    Responding to Gandhi's challenge, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Parliament was the appropriate place for such a discussion. She also reminded him of his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition.

    "Demanding answers also carries an obligation to hear them," Sitharaman said, accusing Gandhi and other Congress MPs of repeatedly walking out of the House or disrupting proceedings when the government responded to their allegations.

    BJP campaign concludes in Haryana

    Shah was speaking at the concluding rally of the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, which ran from October 22 to November 5.

    Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP leader Smriti Irani were also present at the rally.

    The campaign's second phase is scheduled to take place from November 11 to November 30.

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