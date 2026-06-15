'Let's become the roar': Rahul Gandhi calls on students for protest in Kota over exam paper leaks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on students to join him for the 'Students Echo' protest in Kota amid the scenario of paper leaks, delayed recruitment processes and cancellation of exams. He has accused the union government of breaking the dreams of millions of students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on the youth of the country, students and young people seeking jobs, to join him in the "Students' Echo" (Chhatron Ki Goonj) protest in Kota on June 17, Wednesday. The message to the youth comes after the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha criticised the government heavily for shattering the dreams of every student in the country by failing to prevent exam paper leaks, cancelling tests and delaying recruitment processes.

Sharing his views on X, Gandhi said that in the current scenario in India, young people were being "punished for daring to dream" rather than being paid for their hard work. He further said that the system of the government has broken the dreams of millions and suggested that only by raising voice louder can the government listen.