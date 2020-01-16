Headlines

LeT, JeM planning terrorist attack in India with ISI backing: Sources

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are planning to launch a terror attack in India with the backing of Pakistan's ISI.

Jan 16, 2020

Terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are planning to launch a terror attack in India with the backing of Pakistan intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), sources have revealed.

According to the information, Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) general secretary, Aamir Hamza, along with LeT and JeM commanders met JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Maulana Omar in Bahawalpur of Punjab province in Pakistan.

The sources further said that ISI wants to radicalise Indian men to commit terrorist attacks in their own country and let ISIS take the fall for the attacks.

The insidious planning by Pakistan's intelligence agency is closely related to the developments surrounding the arrest of persons with suspected ISIS links earlier from Delhi. Last week, a special cell of Delhi Police arrested three people with alleged ISIS links from Wazirabad on Thursday after a brief encounter.

In a press conference, Delhi police informed that the suspected terrorists had links with ISIS, and were radicalised by the terror outfit. The three of them have been identified as-Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz, and Abdul Samad.

Upon their interrogation, and information of technical surveillance of the special cell, it was found that their handler was an ISI official, disguised as an ISIS member. The terrorists also revealed that they received instructions to target Hindu political leaders across Delhi-NCR, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.

The interrogation also revealed that the suspected terrorists had sought to identify their targets with the help of electoral posters across the national capital, where the Hindu leaders would be depicted with their name and photo.

They also received orders to launch an assault on a camp of police and army recruits, the police said.

Another suspected ISIS terrorist was recently arrested from Gujarat who revealed that his handler instructed him to carry a major terrorist attack either Delhi or Gujarat before Republic day. 

