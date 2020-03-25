LeT, Haqqani Network behind Gurudwara attack in Kabul: Intel agencies

Indian intelligence agencies believe that Lashkar-e-Toiba and Haqqani Network are jointly responsible for Wednesday's terrorist attack at Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Terrorists attacked the Gurudwara in the Shor Bazar area of Kabul early morning on Wednesday as around 150 people were inside, killing at least 27 and injuring several others.

There is also a possibility that terrorists wanted to target Indian diplomats visiting Gurudwara at the time of the attack.

Indian agencies believe that the deadly attack is orchestrated by Pakistan's 'ISI' which is also promoting Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) to keep a check on the Taliban.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the terror group's Amaq website.

"Taliban will deny so that they are projected as a responsible organisation in line with US-Taliban agreement. ISI will use the name of ISKP or unknown outfits to claim responsibility," an officer working with the security establishment in India told Zee News.

Indian agencies have also gathered input on the involvement of Haqqani Network and LeT in Gurudwara attack.

"This attack is a clear message to India and signal to curtail Indian influence in Afghanistan in the near future," said an officer.

Afghan security sources speaking to Afghan Media have said, Haqqani network, an ISI controlled group which is a part of the Taliban, wanted to attack Indian mission in Kabul but could not due to tight security. Since they were not able to attack the Indian mission, they attacked the Gurudwara instead.

No one immediately claimed responsibility of the attack but later Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted and clarified the group was not involved. Under the Taliban rule all minorities including Sikh were asked to identify themself by wearing yellow armbands.

This is the deadliest attack since the peace deal was signed between the US and Taliban in Doha last month. The US has agreed to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. At the same time, Pakistan has taken advantage of this opportunity to help terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.