LeT commander Lateef Bhat, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, was killed in a Kulgam encounter on Wednesday.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, November 18. According to police sources, Bhat was trapped inside a mosque during the operation and was repeatedly asked to surrender, which he refused. Notably, no damage was caused to the religious site during the operation. Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) GP Singh on X wrote, ''Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather.''

Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 18, 2026

Before becoming a most wanted terrorist, Lateef Bhat had reportedly worked as a carpenter at a beading-machine unit in Khrewan village of Kulgam district. He had also pursued his education up to Class 12 at Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji.

LeT commander Lateef Bhat killed after refusing to surrender

The encounter began after the security forces received intelligence about terrorists in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam. After Bhat was confirmed hiding inside the mosque, he was repeatedly asked to surrender peacefully. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali Choudhary and the Commanding Officer of 9 Rashtriya Rifles also attempted to persuade him through a video call.

However, Bhat refused to surrender and opened fire at security personnel, which prompted retaliatory fire. Security forces eventually eliminated the LeT commander.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Security beefed up in Kulgam, intense checking by security forces Top LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat has been killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam. #KulgamEncounter #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2026

Lateef Bhat had escaped an earlier encounter

For those late to the story, Lateef Bhat managed to escape during an encounter in Kulgam on Monday, in which his associate Umar Nisar Dar was killed. Both were intercepted in the Laroo area; however, Bhat managed to flee despite sustaining bullet injuries.

Several CCTV footages were examined by security agencies, showing Bhat and Dar conducting recce at multiple locations in Kulgam a day before the attack on a CRPF checkpoint.