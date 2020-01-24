Let Amit Shah say what he wants; we will oppose CAA: DMK, allies launch signature campaign

In the face of repeated assertion by Home Minister Amit Shah and various other BJP leaders that the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) will not be withdrawn, Tamil Nadu's opposition party the DMK and its allies have decided to hold a state-wide signature campaign against the CAA and the implementation of National Population Register.

In an all-party meeting held at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, the opposition parties in the state have resolved to demand the withdrawal of "anti-people" CAA, prevent the commencement of NRC processes and disallow the NPR activities from being conducted in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief Stalin said.

"We have taken a resolution to conduct a statewide signature campaign from February 2nd to February 8th in this regard. Beyond those that are politically inclined and are taking part in this campaign, we urge students and common people to take part in this campaign. We aim to seek the appointment of the President of India and submit the signatures to him" said MK Stalin.

When asked about Home Minister Amit Shah having emphasized that the central government "wouldn't move back an inch on CAA", Stalin retorted, "let Amit Shah say what he wants, we will continue to show our disapproval"

On social reformer Periyar's statue that was vandalized in Chengalpet district, near Chennai, Stalin stated that these incidents are "happening continuously" and that Periyar had stood up for the Tamil race for 95 years, it was painful and embarrassing that such incidents are taking place. He demanded that the government take necessary action against the perpetrators.

The DMK-ed alliance also urged the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to take up a cabinet decision against the implementation of NPR in Tamil Nadu.