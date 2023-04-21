Lest we forget: All you need to know about 5 Army soldiers killed in line of duty in Poonch

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Families of brave-heart Indian Army soldiers murdered in a terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, were unable to cope with their loss as they got ready for their loved ones' last trip home on Friday. Numerous people assembled at the residences of these soldiers in Punjab and Odisha to support their families and to express gratitude for their sacrifice.

Who were the 5 soldiers killed in Poonch?

After their Indian Army vehicle was ambushed by unknown terrorists and burned in Poonch on Thursday, Punjab's Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, and Sepoy Sewak Singh, and Odisha's Lance Naik Debashish Biswal, have lost their lives. The Rashtriya Rifles unit that the soldiers were from was on duty for anti-terrorist operations.

Before their lifeless remains were returned to their homes, the Army paid homage to its heroes at a wreath-laying service at a military camp in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir. According to officials, Biswal's body was flown while the bodies of the four Punjabi officers would be transported by road.

Havildar Mandeep Singh

Apart from being a husband, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh was also a father to a 1.5-year-old daughter. He had just returned from a visit to his home. Kulwant Singh's brother stated in Charik village in Punjab's Moga district that the authorities and Army should respond to the attack in a proper manner.

He stated his brother adored his family and requested he makes sure that his son received his vaccinations on time while holding Kulwant's four-month-old boy in his arms.

Sepoy Sewak Singh

The older sister of Sepoy Sewak Singh, who was from Bagha village in Bathinda, can't stop crying. One of the mourners, a villager, urged that the Army respond to the terrorists' "cowardly act" in a suitable manner.

Sepoy Harkrishan Singh

Recently, Harkrishan paid a visit to his family. The villagers claimed that he had called on video chat with his wife and two-year-old daughter hours before he perished. Villagers in Talwandi Barth, Batala, praised Harkrishan Singh for making the ultimate sacrifice for his country at his home.

Mandeep Singh was from the district of Ludhiana. Mandeep was the only provider for his family and a veteran of the military with close to two decades of service. For anti-terrorist activities, Singh, who belonged to the Army's Rashtriya Rifles regiment, was stationed in Poonch.

He was last at home in March while on a month-long leave. His mother, wife, and two children all survive him. The funeral is set for Saturday, and his body is anticipated to arrive in Ludhiana, in the Punjab province, later today evening.

Lance Naik Debashish Biswal

From the Odisha district of Puri, Debashish Biswal was born. Biswal wed in 2021; he is survived by his wife, Sushree Sangeeta, and a daughter who is seven months old. After experiencing such a tremendous loss, similar events were seen in Biswal's home in Khandayat Sahi of the Alaguma panchayat.

The fact that a son of our soil became a martyr hurts us as much as it makes us proud. He was a wonderful person and took part in all village activities when he returned home. Four months have passed since his previous visit to the area," claimed Lalit Kishore Nayak, Biswal's cousin.

(With inputs from PTI)