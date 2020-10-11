Leopard spotted in NTPC plant in greater Noida, rescue operations underway

A rescue operation is underway for a leopard who was spotted at National Thermal Power Corporation`s plant in Greater Noida on October 7, according to Pramod Kr Srivastava, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday.

The leopard was captured on October 7 on a trap camera that is installed inside the NTPC's premises in Dadri and the footage was seen on Saturday, Divisional Forest Officer P K Srivastava said.

"We`ve issued an advisory to NTPC authorities and have taken all precautionary measures," Pramod Kr Srivastava said on Sunday.

The rescue operation for the leopard is underway at the NTPC plant in Greater Noida.

"A joint search for the leopard has been launched by the local police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Forest Department. As a precautionary measure, some cages have also been installed in the vicinity," Srivastava told PTI.

He said to PTI that the leopard, the only in the region, may have wandered into the human settlement in the state-run power plant's site, which is surrounded by a 200-acre natural habitat for wildlife.