Lenskart's 'hijab allowed not bindi and sindoor' row deepens, BJP leader storms store, applies tilak on staff

Lenskart is facing backlash after allegations emerged that it restricted Hindu symbols like tilaks and bindis at work, while allowing hijabs.

A recent controversy surrounding eyewear retailer Lenskart has raised questions about its workplace policies on religious symbols. The issue came to light after allegations emerged that employees were prohibited from wearing Hindu religious symbols, such as bindis and tilaks, while Muslim employees were allowed to wear the hijab. This led to a fierce public backlash, culminating in a dramatic protest at a Lenskart store in Mumbai.

The Incident: Protest and Confrontation

The tension began when members of Hindu organisations, led by BJP Minority Morcha leader Nazia Elahi, stormed into a Lenskart store in Mumbai. The protesters applied tilaks on employees' foreheads, tied sacred threads (kalawa) around their wrists, and chanted religious slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram' inside the store. Elahi confronted the floor manager, Mohsin Khan, asking why Hindu symbols like the tilak were allegedly banned, while the hijab was allowed.

The video footage of the encounter quickly went viral, with Elahi accusing the company of promoting one religion over another. She even threatened to boycott Lenskart or force its outlets to shut down unless an apology was issued by the management.

Employee Claims: Restrictions on Religious Symbols

The situation escalated further when a Lenskart employee claimed that, during company training, staff were explicitly told that wearing religious symbols like the bindi, tilak, and even the mangalsutra (worn by married Hindu women) was prohibited. This led to claims of religious discrimination, with the protesters demanding an investigation into the company's policies.

In response to the confrontation, Khan allegedly called Hindu employees to the front and applied tilak on their foreheads, insisting that they should not be ashamed of their religious identity. While the employees did not resist, their discomfort was evident, adding fuel to the controversy.

Company’s Response: Apology and Clarification

Lenskart quickly responded to the growing uproar. CEO Peyush Bansal issued a public apology, clarifying that the internal document that sparked the controversy was an outdated training note and not part of the company's official HR policy. He emphasised that the document's references to restricting the wearing of bindis and tilaks were inaccurate and had been removed in subsequent revisions.

Furthermore, Lenskart released a detailed style guide for its stores, making it clear that symbols of faith and culture, including the bindi, tilak, hijab, and turban, are now permitted across its outlets. This was seen as an attempt to address concerns and bring clarity to the situation.

Public Reactions and Ongoing Debate

The controversy surrounding Lenskart has sparked intense debate on social media and within various communities. Critics argue that the company’s initial policies were discriminatory, while others contend that the issue has been blown out of proportion. Despite the company's apology, the incident has raised broader questions about the balance between religious freedom and workplace policies in India.

As the situation continues to unfold, many are calling for greater transparency and accountability in how companies handle such sensitive issues.