Lenin statue defaced to TMC office torched: Tensions flare in West Bengal after Assembly election results

Several reports of alleged post-poll violence have surfaced after the West Bengal Assembly election results, highlighting the state's long-standing vulnerability to post-poll unrest.

Several incidents of alleged violence were reported in Bengal after the announcement of the Assembly election results. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral videos on X)

West Bengal witnessed fresh incidents of violence following the declaration of the Assembly elections results, highlighting the state's long-standing openness to post-poll unrest. Among such incidents are the defacing of a Lenin statue in Jadavpur and the torching of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in Jamuria. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had anticipated such tensions and took preventive measures even before counting began on May 4, by deploying 70,000 central armed forces personnel in the state.

TMC office in Jamuria vandalised

Shortly after the West Bengal Assembly election results were announced on Monday, a video of TMC's party office in Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman district set on fire surfaced on social media. Apart from this, several TMC supporters even alleged that their party offices in Asansol and Panihati were also vandalised.

TMC Party Office Set on Fire in Jamuria Amid Election Tension.



Bahut Bura Hua, Bro. We must condemn Violence. pic.twitter.com/vuRogoysnO May 4, 2026

Lenin statue defaced in Jadavpur

In another incident outside Jadavpur University, a statue of Vladimir Lenin was allegedly defaced with saffron colour soon after the Assembly election results were announced. This incident quickly drew political reactions, as the region is known for its strong ideological and student politics. However, no immediate arrests are confirmed, and an investigation is currently underway.

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