Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...

Activist Sonam Wangchuk preferred to label the protest in Ladakh as a “youth” demonstration rather than terming it a 'Gen Z protest'. Wangchuk openly condemned the actions of youths.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday preferred to label the protest in Ladakh as a “youth” demonstration rather than terming it a 'Gen Z protest'. In a virtual press conference, Sonam Wangchuk said, “These people call themselves Gen Z, that's why we said that otherwise I refer to them as youths. Gen Z is not my term; people often use it to describe them. Actually, these are the youths.”

When asked whether the youths were inspired by the recent protests in Nepal, Wangchuk said, “I don't know if they had taken inspiration from Nepal, but the way they come out together, nobody has imagined that.” Wangchuk openly condemned the actions of youths but reasoned that the protests took a violent turn because of the “venting of frustration” among the youths due to unemployment in the Union Territory.

“I believe that this was their frustration, but this was not an ideal way. I am again stating the reason: they have been venting their frustration for many years. This youth used to study at home, but when there were no results, their parents started taunting them, and that's why their anger manifested in this way. The political parties here are incompetent and inefficient in guiding the youth. So this is their frustration that is coming out,” he said.

This comes after a massive protest by the people of Ladakh turned violent as the demonstrators targeted government buildings and the BJP office in Leh. People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, “Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.”

There has been a demand for statehood for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.