Leh chopper crash: 3 army officers survive, major general takes selfie post-incident

Three Indian Army officers, including a Major General, survived with injuries after a Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Tangste region near Leh, Ladakh, on May 20.

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Tangste area near Leh in Ladakh on May 20, leaving three officers injured. The helicopter was carrying a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major and Major General Sachin Mehta.

According to officials, the Lieutenant Colonel and the Major were flying the helicopter, while Major General Mehta was travelling in it. Despite the crash in the difficult mountain region, all three officers survived.

After the accident, a selfie of the officers sitting near the crashed helicopter started circulating widely on social media. The photo showed the damaged chopper in the background while the officers appeared injured but safe. Many online users called it a miraculous escape.

Three Indian Army officers had a narrow escape after their Cheetah helicopter crashed in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh. A lieutenant colonel and a major were piloting the single-engine chopper and their passenger was Major General Sachin Mehta, GoC Infantry Division. pic.twitter.com/WWBcBVPWFW — Danish Naseer (@danishnaseer414) May 23, 2026

An investigation has now been started to find out the reason behind the crash.

The accident has once again brought attention to the Army’s old Cheetah helicopters, which have been used for decades in high-altitude areas like Ladakh and Siachen. The helicopters were first introduced in the 1970s and have been involved in several crashes over the years.

The Indian Army is now slowly replacing the ageing helicopters with new Light Utility Helicopters developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.