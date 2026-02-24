FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failure', returns to Delhi airport

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'

US President Donald Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals: 'Don't play games'

Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost, here’s what really happened

'Aisa mat kar yaar': Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from playback singing, says 'hum logo ka kya hoga'

O Romeo actor Hussain Dalal defends box office performance, mocks Dhurandhar, Animal, Border 2: 'There isn't a man shouting and killing people'

US President Donald Trump denies reports of top General advising against military action on Iran, says '100% incorrect'

Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, how was he allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein?

Uttar Pradesh: After Namo Bharat, CM Yogi-led govt plans to lauch bullet train, high-speed rail project to cover major12 cities, check details

5 dead, several injured after double decker bus overturns on Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'

Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur

'Aisa mat kar yaar': Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from playback singing, says 'hum logo ka kya hoga'

Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from singing

5 dead, several injured after double decker bus overturns on Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway

5 dead, several injured after double decker bus overturns on Lucknow-Purvanchal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

HomeIndia

INDIA

Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failure', returns to Delhi airport

Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failure', returns to Delhi airport

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failure', returns to Delhi airport
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A full emergency was declared on Tuesday morning for a SpiceJet Delhi-Leh flight reportedly over an issue in one of its engine. The flight returned to Delhi.

(This is a developing story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failure', returns to Delhi airport
Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failu
Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'
Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur
US President Donald Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals: 'Don't play games'
Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals
Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost, here’s what really happened
Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost
'Aisa mat kar yaar': Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from playback singing, says 'hum logo ka kya hoga'
Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from singing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement