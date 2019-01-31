Legislative cure needed to resolve Goa mining issue: Manohar Parrikar

The Goa government Thursday told the state Assembly that it has sought "legislative cure" as the "fastest and amicable remedy" to resolve the current mining crisis in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, in his written reply to the House, said the government was making all efforts for the early resumption of mining operations.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar had earlier tabled a calling attention motion on the mining issue during the ongoing budget session that began on Tuesday.

Members cutting across the party lines expressed their support for the resumption of the industry, which gives employment to around two lakh people in the state.

The mining activities in Goa have come to a standstill since last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

Parrikar, who was present in the House, did not speak due to his ill-health, but tabled a written reply to the calling attention motion, saying the government has sought a legislative cure on the issue.

"The state government is consistently making all efforts for early resumption of mining activities in the state of Goa and has sought legislative cure being the fastest and amicable remedy on the issue," the CM said in his three-page reply.

"However in doing so, the state government does not wish to leave any stone unturned, so that the final outcome or solution should withstand the test of judicial review and at the same time, such solution shall safeguard interest of the mining-affected (dependent) people and held in early resumption of mining activity in the State of Goa," Parrikar added.

"The state government requests all the members of the House to stand with it in its endeavour for early resumption of mining activities in the state in the interest of people and economy," he said.

Parrikar said he shares the concerns of all members of the Assembly that mining should immediately resume in the state in the interest of the people directly or indirectly related to mining and allied activities in the state.

The people dependent on mining industry have been demanding amendment to the existing mining laws so that iron ore leases get extension till 2037.