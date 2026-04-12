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Legendary Singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed

US-Iran War: Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Tehran

Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Iran

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

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Legendary Singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

Legendary Singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
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Veteran playback icon Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92, marking the end of an extraordinary era in Indian music. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from cardiac and respiratory complications and had reportedly been unwell for some time. Her condition worsened in recent days, leading to her being shifted to the ICU. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her demise; her last rites are scheduled to be held tomorrow at 4 pm.

A Journey That Began Early

Born in 1933 into the illustrious Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a very young age. She recorded her first film song in the early 1940s and steadily built a career that would span over seven decades. By her twenties, she had already established herself as a prominent voice in the Hindi film industry, working with leading composers and carving a distinct identity.

Versatility That Redefined Playback Singing

What truly set Asha Bhosle apart was her unmatched versatility. Initially known for lighter tracks and cabaret-style songs, she went on to master a wide range of genres, including classical compositions and ghazals. Her work in films like Umrao Jaan remains timeless, with songs that continue to resonate with listeners across generations.

Her contributions earned her numerous accolades, including multiple Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards for iconic songs such as “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and “Mera Kuch Saamaan.” These achievements reflected not just her talent but her ability to evolve with changing musical landscapes.

A Voice Rooted in Tradition

Even in her later years, Asha Bhosle remained deeply connected to music. She often expressed her preference for classical compositions and ghazals, drawing inspiration from legendary artists like Bhimsen Joshi. While she acknowledged contemporary singers such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sunidhi Chauhan, she maintained that older melodies held a special place in her heart.

Personal Life and Lasting Legacy

Her personal life saw its share of challenges and milestones, including her relationship with celebrated composer Rahul Dev Burman. In her later years, she was often seen with her granddaughter, who remained close to her.

With her passing, Indian music has lost a legendary voice that defined generations. Asha Bhosle’s legacy will continue to live on through her timeless songs and unparalleled contribution to the industry.

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Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow
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