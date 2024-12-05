Changing your name is a big life decision whether it’s after marriage, divorce or personal preference. But once you’ve made the decision, there’s one more step left: making it official.

In Delhi, publishing a name change ad in the newspaper is mandatory. This guide will help you through the entire process of getting that ad published.

Why Do You Need a Name Change Ad?

In India, changing your name isn’t as simple as updating your social media. Legally you have to follow a process to make the change official and part of that process is to notify the public. That’s where the newspaper ad comes in.

The ad is a public declaration and is legally required to inform anyone who may need to know—like banks, government offices and educational institutions. Without it your name change won’t be considered valid in many official situations.

Documents Required for Name Change

Before you can publish the ad you need to have the following documents:

Affidavit: You need to swear an affidavit before a notary public that you are changing your name.

You need to swear an affidavit before a notary public that you are changing your name. Identity Proof: A copy of your Aadhar card, passport or driver’s license.

A copy of your Aadhar card, passport or driver’s license. Proof of Address : You may also need to submit a document showing your current address.

: You may also need to submit a document showing your current address. Once you have these documents ready you can move ahead.

Choosing the Right Newspaper in Delhi

Not all newspapers are created equal for a name change ad. You need to choose one that reaches a large audience and is reputed.

The most common newspapers used for name change ads in Delhi are:

Hindustan Times (English)

The Hindu (English)

Indian Express (English)

Jansatta (Hindi)

Navbharat Times (Hindi)

Many people opt to publish their ads in both English and Hindi paper just to cover all bases. This is especially useful if you need to submit the ad for any official purposes.

How to Publish a Name Change Ad

Here’s a step by step guide:

Get Your Documents Ready : As mentioned above you need affidavit, identity proof and address proof.

: As mentioned above you need affidavit, identity proof and address proof. Draft the Ad: Write your name change ad in the legal format. We have included some sample formats below to help you.

Write your name change ad in the legal format. We have included some sample formats below to help you. Choose the Newspaper: Decide which newspaper(s) you want to publish your ad. You can either visit their office or use online ad service to submit it.

Decide which newspaper(s) you want to publish your ad. You can either visit their office or use online ad service to submit it. Submit Your Documents : Some newspapers may ask for copies of your affidavit and ID before publishing the ad.

: Some newspapers may ask for copies of your affidavit and ID before publishing the ad. Pay the Fees: Name change ads are generally charged based on the size of the ad and the newspaper. The cost varies between English and Hindi papers.

Name change ads are generally charged based on the size of the ad and the newspaper. The cost varies between English and Hindi papers. Get a Copy of the Ad: Once the ad is published get a copy. You will need this for future reference.

Name Change Ad Cost in Delhi

The cost of name change ad in Delhi varies based on the newspaper and size of the ad. Here’s a rough idea:

Local Hindi Newspapers: ₹700 to ₹1,500 for a small classified ad.

English Newspapers: ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 based on the newspaper’s circulation.

Some newspapers offer package deal if you publish in both English and Hindi paper so you may want to ask for that.

What happens after you publish the ad?

Once the ad is published it’s a waiting game. Most institutions that require proof of your name change will ask for a copy of the ad along with your affidavit and identity proof. Keep multiple copies of everything just in case you need them later.

Some government offices may even ask for the publication date of the public notice ad to ensure it has been published for sufficient time. Always check the requirements for whatever process you are dealing with, whether it’s passport update, bank account name change or new PAN card.

Mistakes to Avoid

Getting your name change ad wrong can cause delay so here are a few common mistakes to watch out for:

Spelling Errors: Make sure your name and other details are spelt correctly. It may sound silly but even one small mistake can cause trouble later.

Wrong Format: Not following the legal format for name change ad can result in your ad being rejected by some institutions.

Publishing in wrong paper: Double check that the newspaper you are choosing meets the legal requirements for your name change.

FAQs

Q1: Is it compulsory to publish a name change ad? Yes, in most cases you are legally required to publish a name change ad in at least one English and one local language newspaper.

Q2: How long will the ad take to publish? Typically it will be published within 1-3 days of submission depending on the newspaper’s schedule.

Q3: Can I use the same name change ad for multiple purposes? Yes, once the ad is published you can use it to update your name in various official documents like passport, Aadhar and bank accounts.

Follow this guide and you will be good to go with your name change process. Changing your name is a big step but with some preparation the paperwork and formalities will be a cakewalk!

