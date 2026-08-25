Left with stock for 15 days of sugar consumption, govt allows import, how it may impact upcoming festivals

The decision comes at a time when sugar prices have surged ahead of the festive season, prompting the government to take steps to boost supplies and check hoarding.

The government has eased rules for duty-free raw sugar imports, giving importers a longer and more flexible timeframe to refine imported raw sugar and sell it in the local market, The Economic Times has reported.

The decision comes at a time when sugar prices have surged ahead of the festive season, prompting the government to take steps to boost supplies and check hoarding.

Govt revises sugar import rules

According to the government’s original notification dated August 20, duty-free imports of up to 1 million tonnes of raw sugar were allowed under a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) till October 31, 2026.

Earlier, importers had to convert imported raw sugar into white or refined sugar and sell it domestically by October 31.

Now, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has replaced the fixed deadline with a two-month period from the date of filing the Bill of Entry, the report noted.

This offers importers more flexibility to process imported raw sugar and release the resultant refined sugar in the domestic market.

The government had also permitted existing Advance Authorisations issued under SION E-52 to be converted into the TRQ scheme as a one-time measure.

This applies to raw sugar actually imported under those authorisations up to August 20.

The conversion covers refined sugar that has already been produced as well as sugar that will be produced from the imported raw sugar.

However, the conversion is subject to payment of the GST that had been exempted at the time of import, along with other prescribed conditions.

How sugar price hike may impact upcoming festivals?

As per the ET report, sugar prices have risen sharply in recent weeks due to tighter supplies and higher demand ahead of the festive season.

The price rose from Rs 48.18 per kg on July 20 to Rs 63.05 per kg on August 24.

According to the government, the increase is driven by lower-than-anticipated production, weather-related damage to crops, global supply concerns and hoarding. It has dismissed diversion of sugar for ethanol as the key reason for the price hike.

Domestic sugar stocks are estimated at 3.5-3.9 million tonnes, below the government’s normal buffer requirement of 6 million tonnes.

Stock limits for bulk sugar consumers halved to 15 days

In addition to import measures, the government has moved to curb stockpiling. From September 1, the stockholding limit for bulk sugar users has been cut to 15 days of consumption from the earlier limit.

The step is intended to check hoarding and speculation, as demand usually picks up during the August-November festive season.

The government has also stepped up monitoring of sugar mills. Mills have been asked to share transaction-wise details of sales between August 17 and 19, including quantities, prices and buyer information.