Left wins Jadavpur student polls: SFI gains big in Arts dept, progress for ABVP in Engineering

The Science Department was won by the independent student wing, We The Independent (WTI).

As expected, the final results for the Jadavpur University (JU) student union polls in Kolkata showed that the Left has been elected to victory once again in all four posts, and successfully retained their campus dominance. The Students Federation of India (SFI) won by a significant margin in the Arts department, while the left-wing Democratic Students Federation (DSF) has bagged the most number of votes in the Engineering Department.

The Science Department was won by the independent student wing, We The Independent (WTI).

However, what was a bit of a shocker this time was the progress of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The saffron organisation finally opened its account in JU, usually considered to be a den of leftists, and bagged the second position in the Engineering Department, surpassing the SFI in vote share. Notably, the student wing of the saffron camp had decided to poll candidates for all student union posts this year. For the first time in the history of the university, ABVP had pitched candidates for all four posts of CP, GS, AGS (Day), and AGS (Evening) for the Arts and Engineering departments.

However, SFI dominated the vote share in the JU Arts Department. The student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) won all four seats in the Central Panel.

Elections to 8 out of 39 seats in the Science Department took place on Thursday. In the rest of the seats, WTI had won earlier. These eight seats, too, were won by WTI candidates on this day.

DSF won big in the Engineering Department. In the Central Panel, the winning DSF candidate won 3,304 votes. ABVP, in the second position, won 508 votes. SFI won 288 votes and secured the third place in the Engineering Department. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, secured the fourth position.

CPI(M) State Secretary Srijan Bhattacharya said, "Congratulations to the students of Jadavpur University. They have rejected ABVP, especially the students of the Arts department, and have kept their faith in SFI."

Bhattacharya further said that the Left in JU is one of the reasons that there is freedom in the campus and everyone can protest against injustices freely, without obstruction.

"Mamata Banerjee should learn from the Left. TMCP has asserted its dominance on the rest of the campuses in the state. They should allow elections in other universities as well. It will be made clear that the students stand with the Left," the CPI(M) leader said.

The student union election took place after three years at Jadavpur University on Wednesday.