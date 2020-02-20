Left wins Jadavpur student polls: SFI gains big in Arts dept, progress for ABVP in Engineering

Headlines

Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

24-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari found guilty of killing mother's 21-year-old lover

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 10 states including UP, Bihar; check latest forecast here

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

Bollywood actors who were teachers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeIndia

India

Left wins Jadavpur student polls: SFI gains big in Arts dept, progress for ABVP in Engineering

The Science Department was won by the independent student wing, We The Independent (WTI).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2020, 08:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As expected, the final results for the Jadavpur University (JU) student union polls in Kolkata showed that the Left has been elected to victory once again in all four posts, and successfully retained their campus dominance. The Students Federation of India (SFI) won by a significant margin in the Arts department, while the left-wing Democratic Students Federation (DSF) has bagged the most number of votes in the Engineering Department.

The Science Department was won by the independent student wing, We The Independent (WTI).

However, what was a bit of a shocker this time was the progress of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The saffron organisation finally opened its account in JU, usually considered to be a den of leftists, and bagged the second position in the Engineering Department, surpassing the SFI in vote share. Notably, the student wing of the saffron camp had decided to poll candidates for all student union posts this year. For the first time in the history of the university, ABVP had pitched candidates for all four posts of CP, GS, AGS (Day), and AGS (Evening) for the Arts and Engineering departments.

However, SFI dominated the vote share in the JU Arts Department. The student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) won all four seats in the Central Panel.

Elections to 8 out of 39 seats in the Science Department took place on Thursday. In the rest of the seats, WTI had won earlier. These eight seats, too, were won by WTI candidates on this day.

DSF won big in the Engineering Department. In the Central Panel, the winning DSF candidate won 3,304 votes. ABVP, in the second position, won 508 votes. SFI won 288 votes and secured the third place in the Engineering Department. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, secured the fourth position.

 

 

CPI(M) State Secretary Srijan Bhattacharya said, "Congratulations to the students of Jadavpur University. They have rejected ABVP, especially the students of the Arts department, and have kept their faith in SFI."

Bhattacharya further said that the Left in JU is one of the reasons that there is freedom in the campus and everyone can protest against injustices freely, without obstruction.

"Mamata Banerjee should learn from the Left. TMCP has asserted its dominance on the rest of the campuses in the state. They should allow elections in other universities as well. It will be made clear that the students stand with the Left," the CPI(M) leader said.

The student union election took place after three years at Jadavpur University on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE