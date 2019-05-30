Left supporter from Bengal who said 'Gujarat is heaven' gets invited for PM Modi's oath ceremony

The video went viral on social media

Nearly 8,000 people will be attending PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday evening. This year, a lot of representatives from Bengal including the family of dead BJP workers and slain Gorkha workers from Darjeeling will be attending the swearing-in ceremony. However, one of the people who has been invited for the gala event from Bengal is not even a BJP supporter! No, we are not talking about Mamata Banerjee who has already excused herself from going to the ceremony, this is the story of one Rina Saha from Raiganj.

Rina Saha is a hardcore Left activist and even voted for CPI(M) candidate Mohn Salim in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. But unlike many political activists, she didn't hold back on praising the Gujarat model of development when asked about her experience in Gujarat. In highly accented Hindi, Saha explained why she felt Gujarat is way ahead of Bengal when it comes to infrastructure. Saha said that it will take 100 years for Bengal to reach such level of development and also said how she wants everyone to vote for BJP. She said that Gujarat is like heaven.

This video went viral on social media and even PM Modi made a mention of it during a meeting in Ahmedabad. Rina Saha is an active Left worker and was even a former Panchayat worker. She couldn't rise over her party loyalty and give vote to BJP in this election. However, BJP candidate won from Raiganj and Debashree Chaudhury is all set to become a minister in the Modi government.

Rina Saha's video was passionate enough to get her a coveted invite for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Saha is very pleased with the invitation and told Zee 24 Ghanta that her believe that Modi is doing well has been validated by PM Modi's massive victory. Rina Saha's wish is to personally meet PM Modi and congratulate him for victory.