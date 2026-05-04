'Left decline in Kerala would signal...': Shashi Tharoor's first reaction after UDF gains in Kerala

Shashi Tharoor reacted to the latest election trends in Keralam and described the developments as 'greater than expected', hinting at a change in voter sentiments.

Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader, termed the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 results a 'historic' mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), as the latest trends indicate a sweeping victory for the alliance. While speaking to the media, Tharoor reflected a strong desire for political change among voters and said, ''It's a historic day for us. It's a tremendous victory, even greater than we had expected. We are looking at an amazing result in Kerala, conceivably over 100 seats. In some ways, it is a closing of a big chapter in India's democratic political history.''

As per the latest trends at 4 pm, the UDF alliance is leading on 101 seats in the 140-member Keralam Assembly. CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading on 36 seats, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 3 seats.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram | On UDF leading in Keralam, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "There are many factors and the anti-incumbency against the 10-year tenure of the LDF. What is happening in Keralam is that youth from the state are migrating to other states and abroad… pic.twitter.com/U6JP6emPqs — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Tharoor noted that the mandate in Keralam is a call for transformation and added, ''Our focus must be on good governance, on transformation, on changing the narrative which has been disappointing over the last 10 years. We want a Kerala where investors will come, businesses will grow, and our young people will have opportunities instead of leaving the state.''

Talking about the CM face, he further said, ''I'm an MP in Delhi, and I'll continue to be that. There is no shortage of capable leaders for the High Command to choose from. People have clearly signalled their determination to have a change.''

Apart from Keralam, the sitting governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are expected to topple in the Assembly Election 2026, if current trends turn into results after a few hours. Counting is underway across all five states with tight security arrangements.

(With ANI inputs)