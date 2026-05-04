FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sunil Pal breaks silence after being 'humiliated' by Samay Raina, Kapil Sharma: 'Even Shah Rukh Khan becomes butt of jokes'

Sunil Pal breaks silence after being 'humiliated' by Samay Raina, Kapil Sharma

Bengal Election Result: Who Will Be 1st BJP CM In West Bengal?

Bengal Election Result: Who Will Be 1st BJP CM In West Bengal?

IPL 2026: Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry

Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Left decline in Kerala would signal...': Shashi Tharoor's first reaction after UDF gains in Kerala

Shashi Tharoor reacted to the latest election trends in Keralam and described the developments as 'greater than expected', hinting at a change in voter sentiments.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

'Left decline in Kerala would signal...': Shashi Tharoor's first reaction after UDF gains in Kerala
Shashi Tharoor's first reaction after UDF gains in trends. (Pic Credits: X/ShashiTharoor)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader, termed the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 results a 'historic' mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), as the latest trends indicate a sweeping victory for the alliance. While speaking to the media, Tharoor reflected a strong desire for political change among voters and said, ''It's a historic day for us. It's a tremendous victory, even greater than we had expected. We are looking at an amazing result in Kerala, conceivably over 100 seats. In some ways, it is a closing of a big chapter in India's democratic political history.''

As per the latest trends at 4 pm, the UDF alliance is leading on 101 seats in the 140-member Keralam Assembly. CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading on 36 seats, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 3 seats.

Meanwhile, Tharoor noted that the mandate in Keralam is a call for transformation and added, ''Our focus must be on good governance, on transformation, on changing the narrative which has been disappointing over the last 10 years. We want a Kerala where investors will come, businesses will grow, and our young people will have opportunities instead of leaving the state.''

Talking about the CM face, he further said, ''I'm an MP in Delhi, and I'll continue to be that. There is no shortage of capable leaders for the High Command to choose from. People have clearly signalled their determination to have a change.''

Apart from Keralam, the sitting governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are expected to topple in the Assembly Election 2026, if current trends turn into results after a few hours. Counting is underway across all five states with tight security arrangements.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunil Pal breaks silence after being 'humiliated' by Samay Raina, Kapil Sharma: 'Even Shah Rukh Khan becomes butt of jokes'
Sunil Pal breaks silence after being 'humiliated' by Samay Raina, Kapil Sharma
IPL 2026: Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry
Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry
Met Gala 2026: Why is Priyanka Chopra not attending fashion's biggest night? Real reason revealed
Met Gala 2026: Why is Priyanka Chopra not attending fashion's biggest night?
'Left decline in Kerala would signal...': Shashi Tharoor's first reaction after UDF gains in Kerala
'Left decline in Kerala would signal...': Shashi Tharoor's first reaction after
Kerala Election Results 2026 Winners LIVE: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins from Nemom; check constituency-wise winners list
Kerala Election Results 2026 Winners LIVE: Check constituency-wise list
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement