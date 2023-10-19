LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches "NATURAL CARE"

Headlines

World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra predicts India vs New Zealand final showdown

Why Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in World Cup match against India? Bangladesh stand-in captain explains

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21, father is autorickshaw driver, he is from...

‘Want to leave Rajasthan CM post but…’: Ashok Gehlot’s ‘forgive and forget’ jibe at Sachin Pilot

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: Check out some amazing offers on smartwatches

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in World Cup match against India? Bangladesh stand-in captain explains

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21, father is autorickshaw driver, he is from...

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: Check out some amazing offers on smartwatches

7 Tips that help you achieve success in life

7 health benefits of eating ragi

10 Bollywood actors who adopted villages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

HomeIndia

India

LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches "NATURAL CARE"

Hair loss has become a major problem which is noticed in male & female all over the world irrespective of their age.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hyderabad based pharma company, LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches a Novel Combo Kit of Hair Oil, Shampoo & Soft-gel capsules under brand name “NATURAL CARE” to rejuvenate hair, Skin & nails for both men and women.

Hair loss has become a major problem which is noticed in male & female all over the world irrespective of their age. This can be due to nutritional deficiency, medical illness as well as extensive usage of high concentrated chemical structured shampoos in their daily life.

LEE HEALTH DOMAIN after extensive research developed a formula of three pronged concept with rare botanical extracts, high potent Bioprotein compounds like Collagen, Spirulina, Keratin enriched shampoo and soft gel capsules.

100% Herbal Hair oil infused with goodness of   Ayurvedic herbs like Hibiscus, onion ,aloe vera , Bhringraj , Amla. Lee’s Natural Care products  completely free from the chemical compounds, which will help to control the dandruff, hair falling and rejuvenate the  tanned skin and improve the shining of brittle nails by using the LEE’S NATURAL CARE PRODUCTS says Director, Alla Leela Rani.

This would be a Holistic approach to work on root causes of Hair fall, tanned skin & brittle nails for men and women in all age groups further she adds.

The Combo kit of three products are made available online through company , AMAZON  website www.leehealthdomain.com, https://amzn.eu/d/2VV2dUG.

Lee Health Domain’s other Nutraceutical products for Arthritis, such as Smoothwalk Tablets, Spinocart Capsules and our ophthalmic product, D-Macula and Herbal products, such as Roll On Cold, Vasa Tulsi Cough Syrup and Multi Leafex Smoothwalk Ointment already in the market, are well received and getting good response / Reviews from the Market.

Having used Natural Ingredients for all our products and making them into tablets, capsules and other Herbal products and supplying to the market is the basic strength of our company.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    New show on Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to challenge Shark Tank India’s popularity

    Meet world's richest woman ever, owned more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Musk, Bezos, Adani combined, she is..

    Apple iPhones may soon be able to share car keys digitally with Samsung, Google Pixel phones

    Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

    Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

    Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

    In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

    Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE