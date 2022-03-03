Leave Kharkiv on foot if no vehicles available: Indian Embassy tells stranded students

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, in an urgent advisory issued on Wednesday evening, asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, immediately as Russia intensified shelling. At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv in the last 24 hours.

In its fresh advisory on Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all of its stranded citizens to immediately leave Kharkiv and move to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka by 6 pm local time. The embassy said they were releasing the advisory 'for their safety and security' amid missile attacks including residential areas.

URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV.

FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY.

PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 2, 2022

The advisory comes as Russian forces continue to strike Ukraine's second-largest city with missiles. One Indian medical student has already lost his life in shelling by Russian forces. According to the Ukrainian emergency service, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed and hospitals, kindergartens and homes have been destroyed.

The fresh advisory also stated that those who cannot find buses or other vehicles to move to the above locations, can walk on foot to leave the conflict-torn region amid heavy firing. "Proceed immediately, under all circumstances," the second advisory read.

Addressing a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the advisories were issued after the Indian embassy received relevant information from Russia. "We would urge all our nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards using any means available, including on foot, and keeping safety in mind," he added.