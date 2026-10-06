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'Learn Hindi or leave': Zomato supervisor’s video sparks row in Bengaluru, another language row in the offing?

Zomato warehouse supervisor Ashok in Bengaluru told staff to learn Hindi or leave, sparking backlash, protest and police complaint; he later apologised in Kannada.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

'Learn Hindi or leave': Zomato supervisor’s video sparks row in Bengaluru, another language row in the offing?
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A Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru has landed in trouble for telling staff to learn Hindi or leave the job. A video of the supervisor, identified as Ashok from Andhra Pradesh, has gone viral. In it, he says he does not know Kannada and will only speak in Hindi.

What happened in the video

In the viral clip, Ashok is heard telling workers, "I don't know Kannada. I'll speak in Hindi. If you're going to work here, learn Hindi. If you want to leave, I don't care."When a worker says, "This is Karnataka," Ashok shouts back, "So what? I will only speak Hindi." Social media users were incensed by the video, calling his actions insulting to the native tongue.

Protest and police action

Pro-Kannada activists protested outside a Zomato warehouse, demanding the removal of an individual following a viral video. A petition and formal complaint were submitted at the Madanayakanahalli police station for action against him. The police temporarily detained Ashok to manage the escalating situation. Zomato has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly steps in as Delhi Captails' head coach for IPL 2027; Will Dada end DC's title drought?

Apology in Kannada

After backlash, Ashok issued a video apology, expressing remorse in Kannada and vowing to avoid repeating his mistake. The video gained widespread attention, with mixed reactions; some accepted his apology, while others insisted that Zomato should impose strict measures against him.

The recent incident has reignited discussions about language use in Bengaluru's workplaces, highlighting past instances where employees and customers were urged to communicate in Kannada. Many social media users advocate for companies to train managers in respecting Kannada and local culture, while also ensuring a comfortable work environment for all.

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