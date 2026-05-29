‘Learn from UPSC’: Supreme Court slams NTA over NEET paper leak, seeks major exam reforms

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and questioned how such a failure could occur despite claims of strict monitoring.

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the recent NEET UG 2026 paper leak. The apex court also drew a comparison with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), stating that the prestigious exam body had never faced such a leak controversy and should learn from its systems. Such remarks from the Supreme Court came during a hearing on the NEET UG paper leak case, and a bench of Justice PS Narsimha and Justice Alok Aradhe considered petitions seeking to disband the NTA.

''UPSC has never been a situation; you need to learn. The real problem won't stop till actual accountability arises. Not in terms of so and so will be liable, it will be effective when we know which individual shoulders the responsibility. Unless you identify the specific duty bearers, it will be difficult. The problem is that most institutions are ad hoc. It's a phenomenon that is everywhere in the country. It's not the individual who has the capability but the institution,'' Justice Narsimha said.

Centre and NTA asked to submit reform plan

The apex court also sought a detailed affidavit from the central government and the NTA regarding the reforms being planned to strengthen the examination process.

The affidavit is likely to include information on security upgrades, monitoring systems, and measures aimed at preventing future leaks or misconduct.

The NEET UG examination is one of the largest entrance tests in the country, with lakhs of medical aspirants appearing for it every year. The NEET UG examination, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 after facing allegations of paper leakage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared at the hearing for the Centre and assured the court that the Centre is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. ''The Hon'ble Prime Minister is personally supervising it,'' the Solicitor General said.