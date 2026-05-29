FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and it’s growing faster than anyone expected

This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and i

Punjab News: AAP Leads Punjab Civic Body Polls, Nears 800 Wards Across The State

Punjab News: AAP Leads Punjab Civic Body Polls, Nears 800 Wards Across The State

Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi insaan hun, I can't take so much' - Watch

Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeIndia

INDIA

‘Learn from UPSC’: Supreme Court slams NTA over NEET paper leak, seeks major exam reforms

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and questioned how such a failure could occur despite claims of strict monitoring.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 29, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

‘Learn from UPSC’: Supreme Court slams NTA over NEET paper leak, seeks major exam reforms
Supreme Court pulls up NTA over NEET leak. (Pic Credits: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the recent NEET UG 2026 paper leak. The apex court also drew a comparison with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), stating that the prestigious exam body had never faced such a leak controversy and should learn from its systems. Such remarks from the Supreme Court came during a hearing on the NEET UG paper leak case, and a bench of Justice PS Narsimha and Justice Alok Aradhe considered petitions seeking to disband the NTA.

 

''UPSC has never been a situation; you need to learn. The real problem won't stop till actual accountability arises. Not in terms of so and so will be liable, it will be effective when we know which individual shoulders the responsibility. Unless you identify the specific duty bearers, it will be difficult. The problem is that most institutions are ad hoc. It's a phenomenon that is everywhere in the country. It's not the individual who has the capability but the institution,'' Justice Narsimha said.

 

Centre and NTA asked to submit reform plan

 

The apex court also sought a detailed affidavit from the central government and the NTA regarding the reforms being planned to strengthen the examination process.

 

The affidavit is likely to include information on security upgrades, monitoring systems, and measures aimed at preventing future leaks or misconduct.

 

The NEET UG examination is one of the largest entrance tests in the country, with lakhs of medical aspirants appearing for it every year. The NEET UG examination, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 after facing allegations of paper leakage.

 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared at the hearing for the Centre and assured the court that the Centre is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. ''The Hon'ble Prime Minister is personally supervising it,'' the Solicitor General said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and it’s growing faster than anyone expected
This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and i
Opinion: Salman Khan's privacy invasion during hospital visit, having dinner raise burning concern, superstars are public figures, not public property
Visiting hospital, having dinner, Salman's privacy invasion is fans' toxic love
Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi insaan hun, I can't take so much' - Watch
Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi
Not Ramayana, King, Toxic, Peddi, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan, Maatrubhumi, Drishyam 3; this film is India's most anticipated movie of 2026
Not Ramayana, King, Toxic; this film is India's most anticipated movie of 2026
CBSE defers launch of re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students to June 1
CBSE defers launch of Class 12 re-evaluation portal to June 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement