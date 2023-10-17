Headlines

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023:Great deals on kurta sets

Leading analysts shed light on high-leverage Forex brokers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Magnesium deficiency: 6 signs you shouldn't ignore

8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Business investments of Ratan Tata

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Israel Hamas war day 10: Know about Israel’s special force unit Sayeret Matkal

Big update! Kangana Ranaut's emergency delayed once again; know when the film will release

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

This Afghanistan cricketer played for India, became Bollywood star, 'Casanova' had rumoured affair with top actress

HomeIndia

India

Leading analysts shed light on high-leverage Forex brokers

The report carefully looks into the details of different trading instruments, account types, and the unique advantages that each broker brings to the table.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an effort to support the global trading community, experts at Traders Union have published a thorough and well-considered report that presents a selection of prominent high-leverage Forex brokers for 2023, highlighting the growing interest in this challenging trading sector.

The report acts as a repository of knowledge, offering a comparative lens on a variety of brokers such as RoboForex, Exness, Swissquote Bank SA and many others.

Diverse offerings and regulatory compliance

According to TU (Traders Union) experts, RoboForex, Exness and all the listed brokers are distinguished by their remarkable maximum leverage, positioning themselves as robust platforms for traders with eyes on higher profit potentials.

The report carefully looks into the details of different trading instruments, account types, and the unique advantages that each broker brings to the table. It caters to a broad spectrum of traders – from novices taking their first steps in the financial markets to seasoned professionals on the lookout for advanced trading conditions.

With the noble objective of fostering informed and sagacious trading decisions, the experts at Traders Union stress the importance of evaluating many factors. These include international regulations, diverse trading conditions across platforms, minimum deposit requirements, and the degree of leverage. The report clearly encourages disciplined trading, following strong risk management principles, and choosing trustworthy and well-known platforms.

TU experts have left no stone unturned in assessing the quality of customer service, versatility in trading options, and the myriad of additional features extended by the brokers. The goal is lucid – to equip traders with the essential knowledge and insights, enabling them to execute high-leverage trading with confidence and strategic insight.

Choosing the right high-leverage Forex broker

With many available options, choosing the right broker with high leverage can seem challenging. However, the experts from Traders Union provide a guiding hand, advising traders to align with trustworthy platforms, trade with discipline, and adhere to the cardinal rules of risk management.

The report sheds light on the significance of the height of leverage, cautioning traders against exceedingly high leverages from lesser-known brokers. It emphasizes the credibility of established names like RoboForex, warning traders about the potential pitfalls of falling for fraudulent brokers.

Traders Union experts highlight the importance of responsive and professional customer service as an indicator of a platform’s overall quality and trustworthiness. Furthermore, they advocate for versatility in a broker’s offerings, recommending those that provide an extensive range of trading instruments, from crypto and binary options to metals, indices, and stocks.

Balancing risks and rewards

High-leverage trading, while offering amplified profits, also comes with the potential for magnified losses. TU analysts encourage traders, especially beginners, to adopt conservative leverage levels and familiarize themselves with risk management strategies. They underline the necessity of protecting capital, recommending limiting investments to 1% of total trading capital.

The report also illuminates the varying regulatory provisions across different jurisdictions. It details the leverage limitations imposed by countries like the US, UK, and the EU to safeguard inexperienced investors from significant losses.

In wrapping up their report, Traders Union experts reiterate the appeal and potential pitfalls of high-leverage forex trading. They highlight the importance of regulatory compliance, broker reputation, and alignment with individual trading goals and risk tolerance.

They conclude with a reminder about the importance of education in risk management techniques. "High leverage can be a potent tool in the hands of a responsible trader, but it is not a shortcut to success," warns a Traders Union expert, encapsulating the essence of the report.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

    Maharashtra accident: 12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

    Delhi-NCR news: Noida's air quality recorded in 'poor 'category, AQI at 204

    Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations in memoir: ‘A sort of emotional blindness…’

    Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

    Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

    In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

    In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

    In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE