Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fan invades field, touches India star’s feet during Duleep Trophy match; pic goes viral

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

'Leaders in Delhi never liked me…’ Omar Abdullah alleges poll 'conspiracy'

Boney Kapoor announces new film, its title has a Mr India connect: 'Probably by December we...'

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fan invades field, touches India star’s feet during Duleep Trophy match; pic goes viral

Fan invades field, touches India star’s feet during Duleep Trophy match; pic goes viral

Boney Kapoor announces new film, its title has a Mr India connect: 'Probably by December we...'

Boney Kapoor announces new film, its title has a Mr India connect: 'Probably by December we...'

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

8 loudest birds in the world

8 loudest birds in the world

Vitamin B12: 10 symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12: 10 symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Animals that are incredible swimmers

Animals that are incredible swimmers

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Boney Kapoor announces new film, its title has a Mr India connect: 'Probably by December we...'

Boney Kapoor announces new film, its title has a Mr India connect: 'Probably by December we...'

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

HomeIndia

India

'Leaders in Delhi never liked me…’ Omar Abdullah alleges poll 'conspiracy'

Abdullah also indicated a possible political vendetta against him by political leaders in Delhi and highlighted the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

'Leaders in Delhi never liked me…’ Omar Abdullah alleges poll 'conspiracy'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the upcoming Assembly elections will serve as a crucial step towards realising the rights of the citizens in the Union Territory.

While addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, Abdullah said, "Even I believe that the Assembly elections we are going to contest are not for the Assembly we want. But this Assembly election will pave the way to the Assembly, which is our right. Through this election, we aim to send a message to the world that what has happened to us is unacceptable."

Abdullah also indicated a possible political vendetta against him by political leaders in Delhi and highlighted the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"This is a strange election. I knew that the leaders in Delhi never liked me, but now I have realised they hate me. He recorded an audio clip and circulated it. Maybe it was my bad luck that I was defeated by him. I did not see any conspiracy in it at that time, but for the last two days, it seems like a conspiracy to me. I don't understand how those behind bars could file nominations only against me," Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah is contesting from both Ganderbal and Budgam seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He has filed nominations from both seats on separate dates.

Speaking on his decision to contest a second seat, Omar Abdullah said, "Me contesting elections from two seats is not a proof of weakness, it is a proof of the strength of the National Conference. Whether it is Baramulla, Anantnag or Srinagar, the trend is seen in favour of the National Conference. As far as the last 5-6 years have been a period of misgovernance, allegations of corruption have been made, and all of them will be investigated."

The National Conference and the Congress party are fighting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir together. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also extended its support to the Congress and National Conference alliance in the J-K polls.

The voting in the Union Territory is scheduled to be held in three phases: September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting will be held on October 8. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

Joe Biden's son, Hunter pleads guilty to all nine charges in federal tax case

Joe Biden's son, Hunter pleads guilty to all nine charges in federal tax case

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

Vladimir Putin says China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

Vladimir Putin says China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement