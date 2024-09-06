'Leaders in Delhi never liked me…’ Omar Abdullah alleges poll 'conspiracy'

Abdullah also indicated a possible political vendetta against him by political leaders in Delhi and highlighted the recent Lok Sabha elections.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the upcoming Assembly elections will serve as a crucial step towards realising the rights of the citizens in the Union Territory.

While addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, Abdullah said, "Even I believe that the Assembly elections we are going to contest are not for the Assembly we want. But this Assembly election will pave the way to the Assembly, which is our right. Through this election, we aim to send a message to the world that what has happened to us is unacceptable."

Abdullah also indicated a possible political vendetta against him by political leaders in Delhi and highlighted the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"This is a strange election. I knew that the leaders in Delhi never liked me, but now I have realised they hate me. He recorded an audio clip and circulated it. Maybe it was my bad luck that I was defeated by him. I did not see any conspiracy in it at that time, but for the last two days, it seems like a conspiracy to me. I don't understand how those behind bars could file nominations only against me," Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah is contesting from both Ganderbal and Budgam seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He has filed nominations from both seats on separate dates.

Speaking on his decision to contest a second seat, Omar Abdullah said, "Me contesting elections from two seats is not a proof of weakness, it is a proof of the strength of the National Conference. Whether it is Baramulla, Anantnag or Srinagar, the trend is seen in favour of the National Conference. As far as the last 5-6 years have been a period of misgovernance, allegations of corruption have been made, and all of them will be investigated."

The National Conference and the Congress party are fighting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir together. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also extended its support to the Congress and National Conference alliance in the J-K polls.

The voting in the Union Territory is scheduled to be held in three phases: September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting will be held on October 8.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)