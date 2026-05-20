Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over viral 'Melodi' moment: 'Handing out toffees while economic storm is brewing'

Gandhi made the remarks after the prime minister gifted the Melody candies to Giorgia Meloni, bringing back the "Melodi" phrase associated with the two leaders that has time and again garnered attention on social media.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a viral moment he shared with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Gandhi, a former Congress president, made the remarks after the prime minister gifted the Melody candies to Meloni, bringing back the "Melodi" phrase associated with the two leaders that has time and again garnered attention on social media.

A viral storm erupted after Meloni shared a video on her X account, where PM Modi was seen presenting a packet of Melody chocolates to the Italian leader. "Thank you for the gift," Meloni captioned the short clip, which has since been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Slamming the prime minister over the video, Gandhi said that Modi is busy "handing out toffees" even as an "economic storm" is brewing. "Farmers, youth, women, laborers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along. This isn't leadership, it's a farce," the Congress leader added in the post. The term Melodi, created by combining the surnames Modi and Meloni, was first used by the Italian prime minister at the COP28 in Dubai in 2023.

On Wednesday, at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, which is Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, he referred to PM Modi's recent austerity appeal and said that it pointed towards a possible sharp surge in the prices of essential goods. "In the coming months, inflation will rise sharply. Prices of petrol, diesel, gas, and food grains will skyrocket." He also criticised PM Modi for embarking on a five-nation tour soon after asking people to avoid traveling abroad. In a public appeal earlier this month, PM Modi had urged citizens to adopt a number of austerity measures -- such as avoiding foreign travel, not buying gold, and using public transportation wherever possible.